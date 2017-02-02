Snag an already affordable Amazfit Arc fitness tracker for only $48 today

Tracking yourself can get expensive, with many wearables retailing for hundreds of dollars, but sometimes you just need a simple activity tracker to keep checks on your health and wellness. Point in case, the Amazfit Arc Fitness Tracker, a wearable that tracks all the basics, without costing you an arm and a leg. The device normally retails for $70 but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $48, saving you 30 percent, or $20 on the already affordable device.

The wearable does everything you need from a fitness tracker without all the bells and whistles. It tracks heart rate, steps, distance, calories, and sleep quality, to give you a thorough view of your general wellness. All data links seamlessly into the free companion IOS and Android mobile apps, allowing you to check in on your stats without the need to squint at a small screen.

But that’s not to suggest the fitness tracker is rough on the eyes. Slim and lightweight, it features an award-winning design with a 0.42 inch UV-coated, scratch-resistant OLED touchscreen display, yet it’s still a low maintenance device, as it’s both water- and scratch-resistant (rating of IP67) with aluminum edges that form a subtle frame to visually reinforces the curve.

Unlike other fitness trackers that need charging every few days, or even every 24 hours, the Amazfit last for 20 days on a single charge. Beyond tracking your heart rate from your wrist with a power-efficient optical heart rate sensor, which is already a step up from basic fitness trackers, the Amazfit tracks both light and deep sleep levels. Easily set vibrating alarms to wake you up, or set more noticeable vibrations to notify you of incoming phone calls.

The Amazfit Arc Fitness Tracker is designed to be affordable and normally retails for only $70 but right now you can purchase one on Amazon for an even lower price of just $48.

