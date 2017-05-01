Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day feature Amazon’s best-selling home video camera, a top-selling fitness tracker that makes meeting your fitness goals easier than ever, and a durable, portable solid state drive that safely and quickly allows you to carry and transfer all your files. Enjoy savings up to $50 and discounts as deep as 44 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Wansview Home Camera

Get an extra set of eyes on your home at all times with a 720p high-definition video camera, such as this Wansview Home Camera, which is currently 44 percent off on Amazon. The Wi-Fi camera is perfect for monitoring your children, pets, and others when you can’t be there, providing instant live-stream video you can view using your iOS or Android smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The camera features a superwide 120-degree viewing angle, as well as built-in audio. It’s also superslim, which allows you to easily mount it on your wall, table, or ceiling.

The camera features a 4x digital zoom that helps you keep eyes on wider spaces, along with night vision that allows you to see up to 20 feet in the dark. The camera is easy to set up and manage using one key Wi-Fi configuration via the Wansview App, so you don’t have to mess with a whole bunch of wires.

An Amazon best-seller, this Wansview Home Camera normally retails for $50 but is currently discounted to only $28 on Amazon, saving you $22 (44 percent).

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

Hit your fitness goals even easier with a smart activity tracker like this Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, an Amazon best-seller that is currently being discounted by $50. This wearable earned 4.1 out of 5 stars based on more than 6,000 reviews, and helps you get the most out of every workout.

The popular fitness tracker packs advanced technology into a versatile design you can wear day or night. It is designed to track your workouts, monitor your performance stats, and gauge your progress. The Blaze syncs automatically and wirelessly to more than 200 leading iOS, Android and Windows devices using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology, and has a syncing range of 20 feet. You can also sync to computers using a simple Internet connection and USB port.

The fitness tracker is sweat-, rain- and splash-proof, allowing you to use it in any weather, and comes with a 5-day battery life that charges to full power in only about one to two hours. It comes packed with premium workout features including a PurePulse heart rate monitor that provides continuous heart rate monitoring and simplified zones, a 24/7 connected GPS so you can map your workouts and see stats such as pace and duration, and FitStar on-screen workouts that act as a digital personal trainer complete with step-by-step instructions and coaching.

The Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch normally retails for $200 but is currently marked down to only $150 on Amazon, providing a $50 (25 percent) discount.

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD

You’ll never have storage issues again if you carry up to 1TB of data in your pocket using this SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable Solid State Drive, which is currently marked down to only $100 on Amazon. The new release in the External Solid State Driver category on Amazon provides high-speed storage for high-resolution photos, videos, and files.

The portable SSD is ideal for computer users, photographers, videographers, and graphic designers who need to transfer or backup large files on the go. The high-speed SSD has read speeds of up to 415MB per second, which lets you move your files in a flash, along with password protection and 128-bit AES encryption software to ensure your data stays safe.

This SanDisk model is small and compact, andrequires only a small amount of power through the USB port, meaning there’s no need to carry additional power cords. It’s both shock- and vibration-resistant, and is designed with a rugged rubber bumper for added durability.

This SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD normally retails for $140 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, providing $40 (29 percent) in savings.

