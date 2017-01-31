With the Anker 5-port speed charger, you’ll never be left without power ($30)

If you’re regularly on the go, having your tech run out of juice can be a frequent annoyance – particularly if you tend to carry several devices throughout the day. There are many portable chargers and power banks currently on the market, but busy consumers have been demanding faster charging speeds — and manufacturers like Anker are answering the call. With the popular and highly rated Anker 5-port speed charger, now available on Amazon for just $30, you won’t be left scrambling for an outlet or waiting for hours before your gear is ready.

Five 63-watt USB ports give you plenty of charging points for multiple devices. Two ports feature Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which, when combined with Anker’s own PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, offer rapid charging so you’re not left waiting when your phone or tablet needs some juice. Extra charging ports are always useful when carrying multiple devices, and this five-port charger will make you popular when others need a boost and charging points are in short supply.

The Anker 5-port speed charger is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy devices, and virtually any other mobile tech that uses standard USB ports. The black housing features a smooth matte finish that won’t pick up unsightly fingerprints. The two high-speed charging ports are colored blue for easy identification and make for a nice visual accent, and a matching blue LED light emits a soft glow when the charger is in use.

Anker is a well-known manufacturer of batteries and charging devices, and the Anker 5-port speed charger has an impressive 4.7-star Amazon rating with more than 220 customer reviews. Available for 67 percent off, this affordable high-speed charging unit can be had for $30. As portable tech tends to get knocked around a bit when you’re on the move, Anker products come with an 18-month warranty for some extra peace of mind.

$30 on Amazon