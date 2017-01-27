Use your tablet like a laptop with $14 Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard

Tablet computers give us a lot of functionality in a compact and lightweight package, allowing us to take our entertainment, work, and social contacts with us wherever we go. These devices have become popular in recent years by striking a balance between full-featured laptop computers and small smartphones, giving us bigger and more usable displays while keeping size and weight down. Nonetheless, using a touchscreen input for extended periods of time can sometimes make one wish for a traditional keyboard. With the lightweight Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard, you no longer have to compromise portability for functionality.

Now only $14 on Amazon, the Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard lets you turn your Apple, Windows, Samsung Galaxy, or Android tablet into a small laptop computer. The unit features a full set of QWERTY keys in a package that is just over 11 inches long and 0.7 of an inch thick. Weighing in at just 6.7 ounced, this Bluetooth keyboard can easily fit into a briefcase, laptop bag, or purse and go with you anywhere.

The low-profile keys are similar in size to those on a normal laptop keyboard, and let you type comfortably without getting snagged on things while being carried in a bag. Shortcut keys optimized for iOS, Android, and Windows mobile operating systems can launch applications and control media playback with the stroke of a finger. The keyboard is powered by two AAA batteries and features a power-saving auto sleep function.

At $14, the Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard is now offered at a 46 percent discount from its regular price. While the keyboard is compatible with Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android devices, and Windows tablets, customers have reported that it works just fine with Amazon Kindle Fire tablets as well, although the shortcut keys may not fully function. Note that the keyboard is not designed to work with OS X El Capitan.

