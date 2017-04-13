Light up the night with the powerful Anker LC90 flashlight, now just $22

LED bulbs have revolutionized lighting technology and given us compact, efficient, and super-bright flashlights that put incandescent units to shame. Rechargeable models like the Anker LC90 mean no more fussing around with expensive batteries. If you’re looking to ditch your dim old flashlight for a modern one in preparation for outdoor adventures this season, the LC90 is a great option — and now cheaper than ever.

Amazon is currently offering this bright and compact LED flashlight for just $22 with the checkout code BEST1420 as part of Anker’s ongoing Easter sale. The Anker LC90 flashlight boasts a powerful 900-lumen Cree LED bulb and comes in at just over six inches long, making it the perfect companion for camping, hiking, or exploring at night.

The LC90 can throw a stream of light out to a distance of 200 meters — that’s the length of two football fields — and features five beam settings: Low, medium, high, strobe, and SOS. The strobe and SOS settings are especially useful if you need to draw attention to your location, making the LC90 a crucial emergency tool if you ever find yourself lost or stranded.

The shock-proof aluminum housing has a water resistance rating of IP65, which means you can carry this flashlight in stormy conditions without worry. The internal 3,350mAh battery provides up to six hours of continuous power and recharges in the same amount of time. The LED bulb has an estimated lifespan of more than 50,000 hours.

The Anker LC90 flashlight is currently listed on Amazon at $30 for a $25 discount off of its MSRP, but entering the code BEST1420 at checkout knocks another $8 off, bringing the price down to just $22. This Anker promotion is valid through Easter, so be sure to act quickly to score a deal on this bright and powerful trail companion.

$22 on Amazon with code ‘BEST1420’