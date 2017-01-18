Get a week’s worth of power with this Anker portable charger, now $60 off

Do you feel abandoned when your phone dies? If so, you can squash any such fears in the future by caring and using a portable charger, often called a powerbank. The thing is, not just any generic powerbank will do.

Sure, you can grab any number of generic or knock-off chargers for about $10 at your local bargain phone store, but to get the real bang for your buck, and, perhaps more importantly, to protect your electronics, it’s a better bet to invest in one that is going to not only power your devices for days but also protect them from overheating. Enter the Anker PowerCore Speed 20,000 QC, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Portable Charger, currently on sale for only $40 – a $60 (or 60 percent) savings off the regular amazon price of $100.

As America’s leading USB charging brand, Anker powers devices for over 20+ million people to date. Anker’s unique MultiProtect functionality provides maximum protection, while its newly patented heat-control technology ensures PowerCore Speed never overheats, essentially meaning, it will power your device in a quick, robust manner, without breaking it (as some cheaper models tend to do).

Heat-control technology consists of surge protection, short circuit prevention, temperature control, and other advanced safety features that keep both your power source and your powered devices safe. The built-in PowerCore Speed uses specialized Anker-developed technology to control its temperature when charging, and if high temperatures are detected it automatically modifies power output to reduce heat. All in all, it’s ridiculously safe, as you’d want any device electronically sending power to your portable devices to be.

The Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 features three separate fast-charging properties including Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, to deliver notably fast charges to almost any USB devices you own.

Once you’re back to 100 percent battery, it also doesn’t just become another useless item you have to carry around. It can power your devices time and time again, on a single charge of its own. Infused with ultra-high power capacity, this Anker model delivers enough power to charge your iPhone 6S seven times, the Galaxy S6 over five times and most tablets at least twice. Thus, impressively, for most people that means you get over a week’s worth of portable power all from a single charging device.

This Anker 3.0 portable charger model is backwards compatible with Quick Charge models 1 and 2 and all in all is a legitimately good option if you’re in need of a powerbank for your Samsung, iPhone, iPad, and other portable, UBS-powered devices.

Get the Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 QC, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Portable Charger on Amazon for $40 and save $60 for a limited time.

