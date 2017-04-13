Score this plug-and-shoot selfie stick for just $8 with Anker’s Easter promo

Smartphones are great for snapping pictures and shooting video on the fly, and newer models just keep getting better. But there are times when you need an extra hand to get that perfect shot. The Anker selfie stick — now on sale from Amazon for just $8 with the checkout code BEST7160 — is a versatile and inexpensive solution for capturing all your adventures on the go.

The Anker selfie stick works with any modern smartphone between 2.2 and 3.3 inches wide that has a 3.5mm audio jack. The plug-and-shoot functionality means there is no need to use any companion apps or a Bluetooth connection to use the selfie stick: Simply place your phone in the adjustable cradle, plug the cable into your iOS or Android phone’s headphone jack, and press the button on the handle to start snapping photos. (It’s important to note that this device is not intended to work with Windows phones.)

The stick weighs in at less than five ounces and is a mere seven inches long when collapsed and folded up, so you can easily slip it into your bag or even a large pocket when traveling. A handy clip keeps the 3.5mm cable safely tucked away as well. When fully extended, the Anker selfie stick stretches out to 32 inches, giving you plenty of length for getting those high-angle and wide group shots.

Normally $12, the Anker selfie stick is currently listed at $10 on Amazon, but you can take another $2 off by entering the code BEST7160 at checkout. This brings the price of this handy plug-and-shoot device down to just $8 through Easter, for a 33 percent combined discount. Anker also includes an 18-month warranty on the unit. If you’re looking to record and share your adventures now that the weather is warming up, this selfie stick is solidly built and super affordable.

$8 from Amazon with code ‘BEST7160’