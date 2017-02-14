Get big savings (66%) and sound from tiny Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker

The term “portable” speaker is used rather broadly. It can mean anything from a speaker you can physically move away from an outlet to a speaker you can fit in your hand. If you’re looking for a true portable speaker — as in easy to pick up and take with you — check out this Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker, now just $17 (66 percent off) on Amazon.

The Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker weighs only 2.88 ounces, and is so compact that it easily fits into your bag or even your pocket. It measures just 2.13 inches by 2.13 inches by 1.1 inches. Pick it up while you’re on the way out the door, and rest assured the device won’t slow you down. The impressively tiny speaker has a sleek aluminum-alloy shell that’s both stylish and resilient. And although it’s a small object, it packs big, loud, “crystal-clear” sound thanks to the built-in 3w audio driver.

The portable Anker speaker uses Bluetooth 4.0, which provides universal compatibility with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. It has a 33-foot connection range and built-in noise-canceling microphone to deliver clear hands-free calling even at a distance. The small speaker packs a battery life of four hours on a single charge, which is enough to supply the music for an afternoon out on the trails, or an evening party with your closest friends.

Perhaps best of all, this Bluetooth speaker is backed by a well-trusted brand. Anker has sold to more than 20 million satisfied customers and maintains a 99 percent positive rating. The company also offers warranties on its devices, in this case an 18-month warranty with support included.

The Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $50 but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $17, giving you a 66 percent (or $33) discount for a limited time only.

