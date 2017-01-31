Get more desktop real estate with AOC 27-inch frameless monitor (51% off)

Having a large display for your desktop PC is great, but staring at big, chunky bezels around the screen is not – particularly if you are running a multi-monitor setup. Wide bezels surrounding the display can be visually distracting and create a bulky, unattractive appearance. As desktop monitors have gotten larger and slimmer, however, models like the AOC 27-inch frameless monitor are increasingly sporting superslim bezels tht cut down on bulk and give you more desktop real estate.

The AOC i2769Vm offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and utilizes IPS display technology for convenient viewing at various angles. A latency of just 5ms cuts down on input lag for quick response times while gaming, and the LED technology gives you vibrant colors while reducing power consumption. The sleek, frameless look is achieved with a 2mm ultraslim bezel surrounding the screen, making this model an attractive option for multi-monitor arrangements. A VESA 75mm mounting system on the back of the housing lets you securely affix the monitor to your wall or to a flexible display mount.

The AOC 27-inch frameless monitor utilizes standard VGA and HDMI display ports, as well as Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) and DisplayPort connectivity. With HDMI, you can easilyconnect the i2769Vm to your P,C as well as compatible video game consoles with a single cable that carries both high-definition video and audio signals. MHL allows you to attach your Android device to the display for streaming video, while the DisplayPort feature allows for a direct connection between a laptop computer and the monitor.

Normally $350, the AOC 27-inch frameless monitor is now available on Amazon at a discount of more than 50 percent that brings it down to just $170. In its various configurations, this model boasts a 4.4-star rating with more than 900 customer reviews, and is a solid bargain for anybody looking for a large, full HD desktop monitor.

$170 on Amazon