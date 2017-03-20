Big phones weighing you down? Get the compact Apple iPhone SE for just $300

Flagship smartphones seem to keep getting bigger, but the continued demand for more compact and pocket-friendly tech has kept devices like Apple’s highly-rated iPhone SE on the market. This handy phone normally costs around $400, but is now available from Best Buy for as low as $300. Just select which network you want the phone to be on — Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T — and enjoy long-term savings with a small monthly payment.

The Apple iPhone SE earned high praise from our review team who concluded that it is quite simply the best four-inch phone on the market. Don’t let the diminutive size fool you, however; the SE sports the exact same internal hardware as its larger sibling, the iPhone S6. The 64-bit A9 processor and 2GB of RAM let this small Apple punch well above its weight when it comes to speed and performance.

The phone itself measures in at 4.87 inches long and 2.31 inches wide. The vibrant four-inch Retina display features a resolution of 1,136 x 640 for a crisp picture, while the built-in cameras let you snap 12MP photos and record 4K video at 30 frames per second. The iPhone SE is LTE-compatible and ships with iOS 10.

You can get the 16GB Apple iPhone SE at a discount from Best Buy when you select one of these monthly plans: $10 per month for 30 months from AT&T or $12.50 per month for 24 months from Verizon or Sprint. This brings the total price of this compact phone down to $300 for a tidy savings of around $100. If you prefer more internal storage, you can choose the 64GB iPhone SE — normally a $100 upgrade — for a couple dollars more each month, which brings the total price to $350.

Note that these prices do not include a data plan for these carriers and that the carrier selection only reflects which network the phone will be locked to.