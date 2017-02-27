Score $150 off this Asus 15.6-inch Full-HD Gaming Laptop for a limited time

Gaming laptops can come with so many bells and whistles the final price of the machine can be staggering. If you’re looking to invest in a gaming laptop, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, look at a more affordable option such as this Asus 15.6-inch Full-HD Gaming Laptop currently marked down to only $800 on Amazon.

This Asus gaming laptop packs power and portability within a slick, clean design. Complete with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M graphics the machine is robust, and able to handle power-heavy gaming without slowing you down. The graphic card has Nvidia Optimus Technology that automatically tweaks the GPU to either turn up the graphics power or slow it down to a battery-boosting efficiency level, to perfectly adjust to what you’re doing. The powerful graphics card also boasts Asus Splendid Technology, which uses four preset modes that enhance the display of the notebook panel and deliver stunning visuals.

To ensure the gaming laptop stays fast and efficient, this model features an upgraded cooling system with independent copper fans dedicated to cooling the CPU and GPU. The unique cooling system keeps temperatures low to prevent overheating and ensure system stability when playing processor-intensive tasks games. In addition to the dual fans, the machine uses Asus IceCool Technology, which is an internal layout that keeps palm-rest surface temperatures consistently at below body temperature to make the machine comfortable to play on for hours. Other comfort features include a smart gesture multi-touch pad that gives you finite levels of accurate and intuitive fingertip inputs to make using the machine just feel more natural.

If audio is an important part of your gaming, you’ll be more than satisfied with this model thanks to the Asus SonicMaster that delivers perfectly pitched sounds. It includes a professional codec for precise sound performance, an optimized amplifier to deliver louder volumes, larger speakers and resonance chambers for powerful audio output, and deeper bass, and signal processing that fine tunes the hardware to filtering noise and improve clarity.

All this power is packed into a clean metallic design with a classy gray metallic cover and a hairline-textured finish. The gaming laptop is less than an inch thick and designed with well-rounded edges producing minimalist lines that set it apart from other competitive models. Tech specs include 8GB memory with 512GB solid state storage, 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display with 1,920 by 1,080 resolution, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and gigabit dual-band 802.11AC for ultra-fast Wi-Fi. The machine comes with an Asus 1-Year Accidental Damage Protection Warranty, which protects your purchase with coverage for damages such as liquid spills, electrical surges, and accidental drops.

The Asus 15.6-inch Full-HD Gaming Laptop normally retails for $950 but is currently marked down to $800 on Amazon, giving you a $150 or 16-percent discount for a limited time.

