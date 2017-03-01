Prime members can enjoy Full HD for only $80 with the Asus VH238H monitor

There’s a myriad of new monitor technologies on the market today, from ultrawide resolutions to displays with unique curved screens. Most of us, however, will never need most of these advanced features for daily use or for a basic backup monitor. Sometimes simpler is better, especially when there is a good deal involved, and the Asus VH238H is a rock-solid HD monitor at a great price. This 23-inch desktop display costs just $80 on Amazon for Prime members after the current $20 mail-in rebate.

The Asus VH238H desktop monitor boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a contrast ratio of 50,000,000:1 for a crisp HD picture and colors that won’t look muddy or washed out. Asus Smart Contrast Ratio improves darker shades even further by dynamically adjusting your contrast so that black and other dark colors do not appear gray or faded, as they often do on lower-quality displays. The backlit LED screen is bright yet energy-efficient, and Spendid Video Intelligence allows you to quickly switch between five different output settings with the press of a button to optimize the picture for your current activity.

Gamers will appreciate the monitor’s snappy response time of 2 milliseconds, which cuts down on input lag and unsightly image ghosting. VGA, DVI, and HDMI ports give you a variety of hookup options, and the display can tilt upwards on its base. The housing features built-in speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

The Asus VH238H 23-inch monitor typically goes for around $115-135 at most retailers, so its normal Amazon price of $100 is already pretty good. The $20 rebate sweetens the deal even further by bringing the cost down to just $80 for Prime members. Asus also includes a three-year Rapid Replacement warranty on the monitor. This rebate is offered until the end of the month, so be sure to check out the mail-in rebate form for instructions and for more information.

$80 on Amazon after rebate