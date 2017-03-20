Get 57% off the red-on-black Beats by Dre Pro headphones at Walmart.com

If listening to music is your thing, there’s no reason not to invest in headphones that are designed for premier music playback. The Beats By Dre Pro Over the Ear Headphones are one such model, and it they are currently available at 57 percent off from Walmart.

Beats by Dre headphones are both comfortable to wear and powerful t0 hear. They feature a lightweight over-the-ear design, with soft earcups and an ergonomic bellow taht work together to help ensure a custom fit. A smartly designed durable housing and a cushioned headband make them easy to wear for hours in the studio or anywhere else. The headphones are wired, using a one-eighth-inch mini jack, and this model specifically comes in a fashionable red-on-black color scheme.

The over-the-ear headphones provide precision sound using DSP software, which helps to simulate the experience of listening to music live. Enjoy clear highs and low lows — exactly how the artist intended the music to be heard. Go a step further and share what you hear using dual audio ports with a daisy chain connection. Using the RemoteTalk cable, you can also take calls and control your music. The RemoteTalk cable is generally compatible with iOS devices, but functionality may vary by device.

The headset comes with everything you need to improve your music listening experience. Along with the headphones, you get a coiled cable with 3.5mm twist lock plug, audio adapter, in-line remote and mic cable, and convenient carrying pouch.

The Beats by Dre Pro Over the Ear Headphones regularly retail for $400, but right now the price is slashed by more than 50 percent, meaning you can snag a pair for only $169 from Walmart.

