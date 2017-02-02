Our 5 favorite tech deals on Amazon right now

Amazon has some killer deals listed today so instead of highlighting just one we’ve handpicked the very best deals on the site you can score for a limited time only. After scouring through the masses, we’ve rounded up the five hottest tech deals that together provide over $180 in savings, with discounts as high as 78 percent off the retail price. Check out the list below to see which items are on sale today and why they’re worth considering.

Wink Connected Home Hub The Wink Hub acts as the control center of all your allows your smart home products. It allows them to “dspeak the same wireless language,” and allows you to control them all on your smartphone. With the Wink app, you can seamlessly control multiple products with a single tap whether you are in our out of your home. Wink has robots that let you customize the way products talk to each other, essentially teaching your home how to operate. For example, you can set your smart deadbolt to turn on your lights when opened or set waking and sleep schedules for lighting around your home. There are no monthly fees and the hub works with dozens of different smart home devices including blinds, lights, and locks, from major manufacturers like Nest, GE, and Schlage. The Wink Hub normally retails for $69 but today you can get it for $55 on Amazon, saving you $14 or 20 percent. Buy it for $55 on Amazon

Awinner Fine Point Precision Active Stylus Pen This 2.3mm fine point stylus pen makes your digital writing experience more realistic. The Awinner Fine Point Precision Active Stylus Pen features a durable thermoplastic, flexible ultra fine tip, for fast and smooth writing. With active sensing technology, no additional receiver or Bluetooth device is needed. Simply turn the power on and start jotting down notes. The stylus is made to last, crafted out of precision CNC machined anodized aluminum alloy, yet comfortable enough to use with its durable soft-touch rubber writing grip. The accessory is compatible with iPad, iPhone, and most Android tablets and smartphones, and works with any writing app including ZoomNotes, Evernote, Paper by FiftyThree, ProCreate, and more. With a built-in battery, you simply charging the pen using any USB port, and a single charge will give you up to 12 hours of writing time. The Awinner Fine Point Precision Active Stylus Pen normally retails for $70 but today you can grab one on Amazon for only $19, giving you a 73 percent or $51 discount. Buy it for $19 on Amazon

ZZSY V4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones This noise-cancelling, sweat-proof headset is as powerful as it is comfortable. Enjoy a deep base and high definition sound quality as the headset pairs with your smartphone (or any Bluetooth device) using speedy Bluetooth with Apt-X technology. The headset features CVC 6.0 digital noise reduction technology that intelligently filters ambient noise, enables HD stereo sound, and creates an overall optimal listening experience. The ZZSY V4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Earphone Headset is lightweight, making it comfortable to wear for hours, including during intense workouts, and can withstand sweat and light moisture with its waterproof IPX4 rating. It comes with a built-in 180mah battery for five hours music play time, six hours phone call, or 180 hours standby time after a one to two-hour charge. When not in use, the headset uses a magnet adsorption function, that will shut down it automatically to save you power. The device is packaged to fit with your unique ear shapes, as it comes with two different ear hook sizes, optional clips to be put on the ear hooks, and three silicone inserts (small, medium, and large). The ZZSY V4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Earphone Headset is currently 78 percent off on Amazon, regularly retailing for $100 but slashed down to only $22 giving you a full $78 savings. Buy it for $22 on Amazon

Anker SlimShell Clear Case for iPhone 7 Plus

Here’s a phone case that protects your mobile device without interfering with the beauty of it. The Anker SlimShell Slim & Light Protective Clear Case for iPhone 7 Plus offers robust defense and impact protection. With a durable TPU, anti-stretch TPE guard, and a raised front and rear rim, your iPhone will stay in top-notch condition, even against accidental bumps and drops. Additionally, it’s made out of hardened polycarbonate material, which adds an extra layer of protection against unsightly scratches for much longer than your typical clear case. The case is not only completely see-through but also crystal clear, with a transparent finish that allows you to showcase your iPhone 7 Plus. Removable soft side buttons give you access to volume and power buttons as needed, while the raised front and rear rim, ensure your camera is fully accessible and ready for use. Finally, the protective case comes with an 18-month warranty that includes customer service. The Anker SlimShell Slim & Light Protective Clear Case for iPhone 7 Plus is currently 74 percent off and available on Amazon for only $7, saving you $28 off the regular $38 price tag. Buy it for $7 on Amazon