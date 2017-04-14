Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature top-of-the-line products to make life easier and just a bit more fun: A nearly everything-proof Bluetooth speaker, sweat-resistant and noise-canceling headphones, and a handy travel keyboard with clever backlighting. Stock up on all these accessories and snag savings of up to $50 and discounts as deep as 66 percent.

Altec Lansing Life Jacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Many portable speakers claim to be durable, but that doesn’t mean they can handle all the wear and tear you can put them through. This Altec Lansing Life Jacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker, currently $50 off on Amazon, has an IP67-rated waterproof rating and is sandproof, shockproof, snowproof, and can float and be submersed.

The sturdy speaker isn’t just ultra-durable, it also provides brilliant sound with dual 2-inch neodymium drivers, a passive radiator, and Altec Lansing DSP audio enhancement technology. The speaker itself is not much larger than your standard wallet, weighing in at just one pound and measuring 7.5 by 3.125 by 2.825 inches. With a unique elliptical shape, this speaker is stylish as well as easy to mount anywhere, including on bikes, kayaks, jet skis, and motorcycles.

The speaker features 30-foot range and Bluetooth pairing capabilities, along with NFC pairing. It also doubles as a power bank with a built-in mobile charger that works even while music is being played. With a 16-hour battery life, this speaker can stream music, amplify phone calls, or play your podcasts all day long.

The Altec Lansing Life Jacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker regularly retails for $150 but is currently marked down to $100 on Amazon, providing a $50 (33 percent) discount.

Buy now on Amazon for $100

Hopday L6 Wireless In-Ear Sports Earphones

You probably use the same headphones or earphones to go from work to working out, right? Maybe not. A pair of earphones designed to handle sweat and fit more comfortably can actually make your workouts more efficient. These Hopday L6 Wireless In-Ear Sports Earphones, currently 66 percent off on Amazon, last through the most intense workouts and feature a unique hook design that allows you to focus without having to worry about the earphones falling off.

These earphones provide more than four hours of talk time, five hours of continuous music playback, or 200 hours standby time on a single charge. Advanced Bluetooth V4.0+ EDR APT-X audio decode technology provides easy and fast pairing with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices within a 30-foot range. You can even connect multiple devices at the same time so you’ll never miss important calls or messages while driving or hitting the gym.

CVC 6.0 noise-cancellation technology ensure you hear your music without the distractions of loud gym music or passing traffic. The built-in HD microphone gives you a more clear sound, and the ergonomic design of the earphones ensures extreme comfort and a secure fit.

These Hopday L6 Wireless In-Ear Sports Earphones normally retail for $70 but are currently discounted to only $24 on Amazon, saving you $46 (66 percent).

Buy now on Amazon for $24

iClever Ultra Slim 3 Color Backlight Aluminum Alloy Bluetooth Keyboard

Having a keyboard can make working from your portable devices much easier, but most keyboards aren’t exactly portable. Maybe it’s time to invest in a keyboard designed to be taken on the go, such as this iClever Ultra Slim 3 Color Backlight Aluminum Alloy Bluetooth Keyboard, currently 26 percent off on Amazon. It’s a full keyboard, but comes in at about one-third the size of traditional models.

Convenient and lightweight, this keyboard has full standard-size keys for a user-friendly typing experience. It’s iOS, Windows, and Android compatible with a built-in Broadcom Bluetooth module that has an operating range of 10 meters. The keyboard operates both wired and wirelessly, so you can easily connect a wireless device or PC simultaneously and switch between them. It features a full USB port for easy charging, with a single charge lasting up to 10 days.

The ergonomic design and balance stand mean the keyboard stays flat while you’re typing. It’s made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for superior durability. Choose from red, blue, or green backlighting at two brightness levels to make the keys easy to see in a variety of situations, even dimly lit rooms.

The iClever Ultra Slim 3 Color Backlight Aluminum Alloy Bluetooth Keyboard normally retails for $50 but is currently discounted to $37 on Amazon, saving you $13 (26 percent).

Buy now on Amazon for $37