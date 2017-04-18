Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains of the day

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a 27-inch monitor that’s ideal for gaming, an ultrasmart brain-sensing headband to help you meditate, and a handy USB hub that turns one port into 10. These deals provide savings of up to $83 and discounts as steep as 42 percent. Read on to browse Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

ViewSonic VX2757-MHD 27-Inch FreeSync Monitor

Adding a second monitor can make a world of difference in your workstation, as long as you invest in one that can handle everything you do, including gaming and other multimedia activities. For a top-notch monitor with all the perks you could want, consider this ViewSonic VX2757-MHD 27-Inch FreeSync Monitor, which is currently 35 percent off on Amazon.

The 27-inch monitor is built for gaming and entertainment, with VESA Adaptive-Sync Technology that seamlessly synchronizes the framerate output between your graphics card and the monitor for a dynamic refresh rate. It effectively eliminates image tearing, stuttering, and jerkiness for smooth gameplay. Add in the ultrafast 2ms response time, and you get a monitor that delivers smooth images without streaking, blurring or ghosting. The Full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) monitor comes complete with HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs, allowing you to set it up with both desktops and laptops.

The ViewSonic VX2757-MHD 27-Inch FreeSync Monitor normally retails for $240 but is currently discounted to just $157 on Amazon, providing an $83 (35 percent) discount.

Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband

Ever wonder what’s really happening in your brain when you try to tune out the world? Get accurate, real-time feedback on your brain activity during meditation with Muse, the Brain Sensing Headband, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. This smart device is the first of its kind to use the same brain-sensing technology that doctors and scientists employ to detect your brain signals.

Muse acts as your personal meditation assistant, helping you to positive results in as little as three minutes per day. Personalized tracking, motivational challenges, and rewards encourage you to build a more regular and effective meditation practice. The device trains your brain to relax into meditation by playing peaceful weather sounds when you’re calm and more intense weather sounds when your mind begins to wander, guiding your focus back to a calm state.

Your brain is constantly generating electrical signals when you’re thinking, sleeping or even relaxing, and Muse detects these signals from outside your head using seven finely calibrated sensors. After each session, you can review your data, set goals, and build a more rewarding meditation experience.

Muse normally retails for $249, but right now you can score one on for $200 on Amazon, providing a $49 (20 percent) savings.

Aukey Powered USB Hub

Do you find yourself constantly switching out charging devices and cords to make use of a single USB port? Stop wasting time, energy, and focus and get all the ports you need at once with this Aukey Powered USB Hub, which is currently 42 percent off on Amazon.

The perfect addition to any desktop or laptop setup, this hub multiplies your connectivity by turning one USB 3.0 port on your laptop or desktop into 10 USB 3.0 ports, enough for all of your USB devices. It also acts as a 12V/3A power adapter and can support data transfers of up 5Gbps.

The hub is compact and portable, fitting easily into any existing workstation setup. It not only conserves desk space at your home or the office, it’s also stylish enough to leave out in the open, thanks to a refined matte metallic aluminum body. Even better, setup is easy and fast, with no extra software or drivers required.

This Aukey Powered USB Hub normally retails for $60 but is currently discounted to $35 on Amazon, saving you $25 (42 percent).

