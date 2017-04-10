Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Amazon Gold Box deals for Monday feature multiple Amazon best-sellers, including stylish Bluetooth headphones, a smart and money-saving thermostat, and one of the most affordable fitness trackers on the market. Enjoy savings of up to $50 and discounts up to 51 percent. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

Mpow Jaws V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Sometimes you just need to turn on your favorite music and block out the world, and these Mpow Jaws V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, currently discounted 35 percent on Amazon, have you (and your ears) covered. This lightweight headset comes with the latest in Bluetooth technology to keep you connected, and fits so naturally you might even forget you’re wearing it.

The innovative CVC6.0 noise-cancelling technology ensures that when you need to focus, these earbuds won’t let any distractions in. The 13-hour battery life from a single charge means you won’t bw cut off in the middle of an important call or your favorite song. The Bluetooth 4.1 pairing works up to 10 meters away from your device and allows for easy switching between audio and music.

Forget about clunky headphones with wires that constantly tangle, because this headset comes with a magnet feature to let you easily trim the length of the earbuds. At just 1.2 ounces, the headphones are 60 percent lighter than other neckband headsets, and they fit into any workout or workday.

The Mpow Jaws V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones normally retail for $36, but are marked down to less than $23.50 on Amazon, saving you $12.50 (35 percent).

Buy on Amazon for $23.50

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor

Did you know your standard thermostat might not be as accurate as you think? Most thermostats only read the temperature in one room, leaving the rest of your home either too hot or too cold. Advanced thermostats such as this Ecobee3 Thermostat read the temperature of your entire home. This gadget works with room sensors to deliver the right temperature to the rooms that matter most, and it’s currently discounted by $50 on Amazon.

This smart thermostat detects temperature and occupancy of individual rooms to bring comfort to the right place at the right time. The sensors can also tell when a room is empty and will automatically deprioritize it, delivering the energy savings back to you. Ecobee owners save an average of 23 percent on heating and cooling annually.

The second-generation Ecobee3 model works with Alexa, so you can adjust the thermostat using Amazon Echo. This smart thermostat is also HomeKit compatible, making it easy to discover, group, and control Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories in your home. An open API gives you hundreds of integration possibilities, allowing you to customize your home automation experience.

The Ecobee3 Thermostat normally retails for $249, but is currently discounted to $199 on Amazon, providing a $50 (20 percent) savings.

Buy now on Amazon for $199

Juboury I5 Plus Wireless Sports Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers can easily run you hundreds of dollars, but if you’re looking for a basic device that won’t break the bank and still does all the tracking you need, the Juboury I5 Plus Wireless Sports Fitness Tracker is currently discounted more than 50 percent on Amazon.

Using the compatible app, Zeroner Health, this versatile tracker lets you sync your data and record your activities quickly and simply. The built-in pedometer tracks the steps and distance you walk or run, while the calorie-tracking feature monitors what you burn to help you control your calorie intake. This tracker even goes beyond exercise to monitor the quality of your sleep, both light and deep, with a silent alarm to wake you up with a subtle vibration that won’t disturb others.

Use the built-in alerts to remind you to drink water, start that workout, go to sleep, and more. This tracker can even keep you up to date on Facebook, Twitter, incoming calls, text messages, and more. Other highlights include an anti-lost feature and built-in USB charging.

The Juboury I5 Plus Wireless Sports Fitness Tracker normally retails for $49, but is currently discounted to $24 on Amazon, saving you $25 (51 percent).

Buy now on Amazon for $49