Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals are all about power: A third-generation portable charger battery bank, a battery case/power bank combo for Samsung lovers, and a highly customizable gaming mouse at the top of IGN’s picks. Score savings up to $56 and discounts up to 56 percent off. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger Battery Bank

Do you constantly stress over your phone’s battery life? Getting stranded without a charged phone is a nightmare no more with a fast and reliable portable power bank, such as this top-of-the-line RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger Battery Bank, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon.

The stabilized 4.5A output power is the highest on the market, and this upgraded third-generation power bank can charge two devices at once. At full charge, it can deliver more than six iPhone 6 charges, more than five iPhone 7 charges, more than three Galaxy S7 charges, or just over a full iPad Air charge. The power bank itself recharges to full capacity in just 10 hours. This power bank features exclusive iSmart 2.0 technology to automatically detect and deliver the optimal charging current for any connected device, ensuring a fast and efficient charge that won’t damage your devices.

The RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger Battery Bank normally retails for $80, but now you can grab one for only $40 on Amazon, giving you a $40 (50 percent) discount.

Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for Samsung S7

If carrying around a separate power bank isn’t your thing, Samsung Galaxy S7 owners can still bring the power while they’re on the go with a protective case and power bank combo, such as this Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for the Samsung S7, currently 45 percent off on Amazon. A smartphone case that doubles as a power bank (and fits in your pocket) this pack provides protection against accidental drops, and delivers a full additional charge.

The battery case has a powerful 4500mAh Li-polymer battery designed specifically for the Galaxy 7S, to give you an additional 28 hours of talk time or 13 hours of web browsing. The LED battery-level indicator lets you know exactly much charge is remaining, and precise cutouts allow easy access to the camera, ports, and buttons with no need to remove the case. The case has an ultra-durable design to protect against bumps, scrapes, and scratches, and comes with a lifetime warranty to provide extra peace of mind.

This upgraded Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for the Samsung S7 normally retails for $70 but is currently discounted to only $39 on Amazon, giving you a $31 (45 percent) savings.

UtechSmart Venus 16400 DPI High Precision Laser MMO Gaming Mouse

Gaming mouses are a dime a dozen, but you can be confident you’re getting a quality item when it’s handpicked by IGN like this UtechSmart Venus 16400 DPI High Precision Laser MMO Gaming Mouse, currently 56 percent off on Amazon. This mouse features a 16400DPI high-precision laser sensor that shifts the balance between the keyboard and mouse, using more than 30 MMO-optimized buttons and five savable memory profiles.

The scroll wheel LED color can be programmed by driver software, which is now multi-language. The ergonomic right-handed design with a rubber painting surface keeps your grip firm during gameplay, and durable smooth Teflon feet pads give you ultimate gaming control. Love high-tactical gaming? This mouse has 18 buttons, a separate power button, a breathing light in five color modes, and 12 side buttons, allowing easy access to any control.

The mouse is customizable to match any gaming style, with a custom weight system that optimizes weight and center of balance with up to eight 2.4g weights. The mouse’s driver software allows you to fully remap and assign macros to all 19 buttons on top, to organize your key binds and character abilities for any game. You’ll always make the right move with up to five DPI settings that take you from pixel-precise targeting (50 DPI) to lightning-fast maneuvers (up to 16400 DPI).

The UtechSmart Venus 16400 DPI High Precision Laser MMO Gaming Mouse normally retails for $100, but you can score one now for $44 on Amazon, giving you a $56 (56 percent) discount.

