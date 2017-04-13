Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a driveway security alarm for peace of mind when you’re away from home, a multipurpose and space-saving electronics stand, and a pocket-sized yet powerful external battery charger. Enjoy savings of up to $45 and discounts as steep as 69 percent. Continue reading to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm

There are plenty of products available to protect your home, but driveways often get forgotten and can still pose a dangerous security risk. Protect your driveway easily and effectively with this 1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm, currently discounted by 50 percent on Amazon.

This driveway alarm system has a communication range of up to 328 feet from the sensors to the receiver, and an infrared sensor detection range of about 16 to 26 feet. Choose from three alert modes and three levels volume levels to make sure that any breach in security gets noticed right away.

The alarm system uses a state-of-the-art passive-infrared (PIR) sensor to detect any movement within the detection range, making it ideal for long or hidden driveways. The receiver has a doorbell design with 36 different ringtones to choose from, and is easily expandable: Pair up to five PIR sensors to one receiver, or one PIR sensor with multiple receivers.

The 1byone Wireless Home Security Driveway Alarm normally retails for $35 but is currently discounted to $17 on Amazon, providing an $18 (51 percent) discount.

Buy now from Amazon for $17

Halter Acrylic Monitor Stand

Struggling with neck and eye strain while using your laptop? It could simply be because your monitor sits too low on your desk. The solution is simple: A high-quality accessory such as this Halter Acrylic Monitor Stand, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. This stand is ergonomically designed and as stylish as it is functional.

The 3.68-inch stand can support any monitor up to 24 inches, and creates more storage space beneath the monitor for easy access to items you use regularly. Try sliding your keyboard under it when you’re done working as a way to keep your home office clean and tidy. The fashionable monitor stand is constructed with smooth edges and clear material to complement any decor. Even if you don’t need a place for your monitor, this stand can easily be used to hold a laptop, printer, or other desk items.

The Halter Acrylic Monitor Stand normally retails for $70 but right now you can get one for only $25 on Amazon, saving you an impressive $45 (64 percent).

Buy now from Amazon for $24

Jackery External Battery Power Bank

External chargers are handy for on-the-go tech users, but many of them are bulky and can be inconvenient to carry around. Keep your devices charged with no hassle using a pocket-sized power bank such as this Jackery External Battery Power Bank, currently 69 percent off on Amazon.

The ultra-compact battery pack measures just 3.8 x 1.8 x 0.9-inches, making it small enough to fit into a purse or almost any pocket. It’s crafted out of an aluminum shell material that makes it smooth and comfortable to hold in your hand. The power bank has a 6000mAh capacity with 5V/2.1A output, which is powerful enough to provide up to three iPhone charges.

Most importantly, this charger provides peace of mind. Built-in temperature resistance, overcharge protection, short circuit protection, input and output overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection and a handy reset mechanism mean you don’t have to worry about connecting any mobile device. This model also comes with an 18-month product warranty and 24/7 customer service, just in case.

The Jackery External Battery Power Bank regularly retails for $50 but right now, you can purchase one for only $15 on Amazon, saving you $35 (69 percent).

Buy now from Amazon for $15