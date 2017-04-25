Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day include a compact TV soundbar with built-in subwoofer that saves space while providing powerful audio, a smart plug that takes your home one step closer to being a fully automated smart home, and a wireless flash drive that’s engineered to work with all your favorite, modern-day devices. Score savings up to $32 and discounts as high as 50 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals of the day.

Sony HT-XT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth

Adding speakers to your existing TV setup can turn any ordinary room into a full-on entertainment center, but sometimes speaker choice can be so bulky that ity interferes with your existing aesthetics. That’s where a compact, yet powerful speaker like the Sony HT-XT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth comes into play. Currently 20 percent off on Amazon, the HT-XT2 model measures just 33.1-by-5.5-by-18.7 inches, yet packs powerful sound thanks to its Bluetooth streaming capabilities.

The one-piece speaker system boasts a built-in subwoofer that fits neatly under your TV. Use it with your TV or play music wirelessly via Bluetooth using the SongPal app. Simply download the free SongPal app, and you can control both with your phone or tablet.

You can use the speaker as a starter, and easily add compatible Sony wireless speakers as rear surround sound speakers to enjoy an even more immersive experience. You can then use SongPal Link to group selected Sony soundbars and speakers together, which will allow you to stream music from different music services, a smartphone, a PC, or your DLNA network in multiple rooms throughout your home.

The Sony HT-XT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth normally retails for $148 but is currently discounted to $118 on Amazon, saving you $30 (20 percent).

D-Link Smart Plug

Do you know how much power is wasted each year when you leave lights and other electronics on when you’re not there? Even if you do so on purpose, perhaps to make it look like someone is home, there are better options for keeping unwanted guests at bay. You can instead control your devices from anywhere using a smart plug, such as this D-Link Smart Plug that works with Amazon Alexa and is currently 50 percent off on Amazon.

The smart plug allows you to turn devices on or off from your smartphone or tablet anywhere you are. You can even create schedules for your devices. for example, you can set the coffee maker to turn on when you wake up in the morning or your lights to turn off at a specific time.

The D-Link Smart Plug is designed to work with existing Wi-Fi networks, which makes for an easy setup. There is no additional hub required and you can connect to your existing Wi-Fi network with the simple push of the Wi-Fi Protected Setup button on the Smart Plug and on the router. The integration of Amazon Alexa gives you hands-free control of your lights and much more. You can also make your home even smarter by pairing your smart plug with other Wi-Fi-capable products.

This D-Link Smart Plug normally retails for $40 but is currently marked down to just $20 on Amazon, providing a discount of $20 (50 percent).

SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive

Flash drives are nothing new, but the latest models work even better with your latest devices. Case in point is this SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive, which has been reinvented to work with your smartphone and tablet. The upgraded flash drive is currently 32 percent off on Amazon and comes with a one-year warranty.

This SanDisk flash drive allows you to wirelessly save and access your photos, videos, and files. You can wirelessly access your media or transfer large files with the SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick in your pocket or across the room with no Internet required. The flash drive automatically backs up photos and videos from your camera roll to the drive when connected. The flash drive is compatible with all your favorite devices including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Macs.

The flash drive also helps you instantly free up space on your smartphone and tablet using the SanDisk Connect app. With 128GB of storage, it allows you to keep all your content on the drive and access it from any device. You can even stream HD videos and music to up to three devices at the same time. This 120GB model can store up to 7,200 photos and 320 minutes of video, or 8,000 songs and 32GB of other files.

This SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $68 on Amazon, saving you $32 (32 percent).

