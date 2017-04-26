Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day include an already low-priced, extremely travel-friendly Chromebook that’s both stunning and powerful; an HDMI converter that allows you to connect your USB-C enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer to a big screen; and a gamer-friendly vertical PlayStation 4 Pro stand that organizes and charges everything you need. Enjoy savings up to $20 and discounts as deep as 70 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals of the day.

Asus C201 11.6 Inch Chromebook

If you’re looking for an affordable portable computer, look no further than the latest Chromebooks, including this Asus C201 11.6-Inch Chromebook, which is currently discounted to only $180. This model was released less than a year ago and has earned a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 1,000 reviews.

For a budget computer, this laptop packs power, thanks in part to a Rockchip 3288-C Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor with up to 4GB RAM that lets you multitask and instantly switch between your apps and several browser tabs, all while staying energy efficient. The laptop is enhanced with Trusted Platform Module hardware security that protects your sensitive information at all times.

The 11.6-­inch display features a 1366-by-768 pixel glossy HD display providing vivid high-definition image quality. A single charge yields up to 13 hours of battery life, and you’ll be able to work more efficiently thanks to 802.11ac wireless, which provides up to three times faster wireless speeds. For a portable laptop that weighs only 2 pounds and is just about 0.7-inches thick, it provides plenty of workspace.

This easy-on-the-eyes Asus C201 11.6-Inch Chromebook normally retails for $199 but is currently discounted to $179 on Amazon, providing a $20 (10 percent) savings.

WEme USB 3.1 Type C (USB-C & Thunderbolt 3 Port Compatible) to HDMI Adapter Converter

Share your favorite content from a USB-C enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer to an HDTV, monitor or projector with HDMI input using this handy WEme USB 3.1 Type C (USB-C & Thunderbolt 3 Port Compatible) to HDMI Adapter Converter, which is currently 70 percent off on Amazon. The cable adapter converter is compatible with Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, as well as Microsoft Surface Pro, Pro 2, Pro 3, and Microsoft Lumia 950 XL.

The converter allows you to transmit high-definition 3D audio and video from your computer or tablet to an HDMI display. You can connect and configure your display monitor to make for an extended desktop. It comes with a built-in active IC chip that converts any digital signal into analog HDMI video, and supports any 4K LED display monitor or projector with HDMI.

This WEme HDMI Converter normally retails for $20 but is currently marked down to only $6 on Amazon, providing a $14 (70 percent) discount.

Kootek Vertical Stand for PS4 Pro

If your gaming equipment is strewn all over the place, a gaming-specific stand can help you not only stay organized but keep your accessories in tip-top shape. This Kootek Vertical Stand for PS4 Pro features a game console vertical stand, cooling fans, controller charging station, USB ports, and controller LED charge indicator.

The space-saving stand is designed exclusively for the PlayStation 4 Pro and keeps your console in a steady, vertical position. It features two powerful built-in fans that create a cooling air circulation system that helps pull more heat away from your console to help keep it from overheating. The stand doubles as a dual controller charger with high output power that charges controllers faster and simultaneously.

The stand comes with two HUB and one USB ports that allow you to connect and charge additional accessories, such as a mouse, keyboard, or other USB devices.

This Kootek Vertical Stand for the PS4 Pro regularly retails for $26 but is currently discounted to only $19 on Amazon, saving you $7 (27 percent).

