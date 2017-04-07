Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a smart fitness bundle that arrives just in time for warmer weather, an easy-to-pack car charger for spur-of-the-moment road trips, and an innovative power outlet. Enjoy savings of up to $280 and discounts as high as 63 percent. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

Garmin Forerunner 920XT Watch with HRM-Run Sensor Strap

Get your body ready for summer with the Garmin Forerunner 920XT Watch and HRM-Run Heart Rate Sensor Strap, currently bundled together at a discount of 56 percent. The Forerunner 920X is a multisport GPS watch with running dynamics and connected features. It pairs with the heart rate strap to give real-time feedback about your running form.

The Forerunner 920x helps energize your workouts by monitoring several factors including dynamics of cadence, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. Runners are sure to love the VO2 max estimate, race predictor, and recovery adviser, while swimmers can track distance, pace, stroke type and count, drill logging, and rest timers.

Waterproof and light, with a high-resolution color display, this watch is easy to add to any workout routine. It’s a smart watch, too, so you can go hands-free to deliver email, text, and other alerts directly to your wrist. As with any Garmin workout device, you can connect the watch to Garmin Connect to save, plan, and share your fitness efforts. When paired with the HRM-Run strap, you can also monitor your recovery after an intense workout to make sure you don’t push too hard.

This Garmin Forerunner 920XT Watch and HRM-Run Heart Rate Sensor Strap bundle normally retails for $500, but is discounted today only to only $220 on Amazon, for a discount of $280 (56 percent) savings.

Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger

As the weather outside gets more inviting you might feel that pull to hit the open road, and you can easily keep your phone or tablet charged up for the adventure with the Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger, discounted 63 percent on Amazon. Quickly charge up with a combination of Exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology — and no more arguing with your road trip partner about who gets to use it first, because this charger delivers 24W of power through two ports for simultaneous charging.

The compact design means this charger is easy to fit in a bag or pocket for whenever the mood to hit the road strikes, and the glow-in-the-dark feature means you no fumbling to plug in during all-night trips.

The Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger regularly retails for $32 but is currently marked down to just under $12 on Amazon, giving you more than a $20 (63 percent) discount.

iClever BoostStrip IC-BS02 Smart Power Strip

Never let the lack of an outlet interrupt your work or play again with this iClever BoostStrip IC-BS02 Smart Power Strip, which is currently 51 percent off on Amazon. It features three AC outlets and four USB outlets to help you keep all of your devices powered up at the same time.

The power strip not only provides continuous power supply, but also lets you control the power using individual control switches for the USB and AC ports. The three AC outlets bring 1250W-rated power and a security current of up to 10 amps. The four USB ports have SmartID Technology, which allows each port to supply the maximum charge that’s still safe for your device. The overcurrent, short circuit, and overheating protection provides extra safeguards, and the charging port itself is fireproof and can withstand high temperature up to 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit. The two individual control switches — one for the AC ports and one for the USB port — ensure there’s no interference between the two sides.

The iClever BoostStrip IC-BS02 Smart Power Strip normally retails for $37 but is currently discounted to only $18 on Amazon, giving you a $19 (51 percent) discount.

