Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold box deals of the day feature a portable Mini HD LED video projector, a sleek and stylish portable charger, and the ever-popular Ring Stick Up Cam. Enjoy savings up to $122 and discounts as high as 61 percent. Read on to discover the best Amazon tech deals of the day.

Acko Portable Mini HD LED Video Projector

Would you like to take your next movie or work presentation to the big screen? If so, you’ll want to invest in a high-quality projector, such as this Acko Portable Mini HD LED Video Projector, which is currently 61 percent off on Amazon. The projector has a high-powered LED lamp that produces 1200 lumen, which is 20 percent more than other projectors in the same class.

The projector has a large screen size range, and also comes with a remote control. The projector is only 8-by-6-by-3 inches in size, small enough to take with you on your next trip, whether for travel or business.

This Acko projector features a 3-piece multi-coated optical glass lens that produces amazing focus and color reproduction, along with better light transmittance and temperature resistance. It also has built-in stereo audiom giving you a complete home theater system wherever you go. You can easily connect a variety of devices including mobile phones, iPads and other tablets, laptops, desktop computers, gaming consoles, digital cameras, and more.

The Acko Portable Mini HD LED Video Projector normally retails for $200 but is currently discounted to only $78 on Amazon, saving you $122 (61 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Spigen Essential F710D Portable Charger

It’s not often that a portable charger is both stylish and powerful, but that’s the case with the Spigen Essential F710D Portable Charger, which is currently available for only $20 on Amazon. This portable charger has an aluminum unibody with a durable and sleek design, along with enough power to charge up to two devices at the same time.

It can charge an iPhone 6s four times or a Galaxy Note 5 two times using its 1A and 2.1A USB outputs. It has a 10000mAh external battery capacity and an IC chip to prevent overcharging and overheating. The charger comes with a built-in torchlight, which offers added functionality and convenience, as well as an LED-backlit screen that indicates battery status.

The Spigen Essential F710D Portable Charger normally retails for $50 but is currently marked down to only $20 on Amazon, providing a $30 (60 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam

Keep better watch over your home with an outdoor security camera that works with your smart doorbell. The Ring Stick Up Camera allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone on your property from your smartphone, tablet or PC, and is currently discounted to $180 on Amazon.

The Ring Stick Up Camera is the only wireless outdoor security camera with HD video and two-way audio. The smart camera gives you instant alerts when the built-in motion sensors detect activity at your home, and allows you to communicate with visitors while viewing them in brilliant HD from your smartphone, tablet, or desktop at any time of the day thanks to built-in infrared night vision. The combination of motion-activated alerts, HD video, and 2-way audio, means you’ll always know what’s going on just outside your front door.

Thanks to the included tool kit and installation guide, the camera effortlessly mounts to any surface easily. It operates off of rechargeable batteries, a solar panel (sold separately), or USB cable. It also comes with lifetime purchase protection, so if your Stick Up Cam is ever stolen, it will be replaced for free.

The Ring Stick Up Cam normally retails for $199 but is currently available for $179 on Amazon, providing a $20 (10 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon