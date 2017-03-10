Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Amazon is closing the week out strong with a variety of tech deals ranging from wearables to gaming accessories. Score discounts from top manufacturers such as Apple, and enjoy discounts up to 61 percent off. Read on to see the best Amazon tech deals available today, Friday, March 10.

More: Best App Deals Of The Day! 6 Paid iPhone Apps For Free For A Limited Time

Score an Apple Watch with a stainless steel case and black classic buckle for $70 off today only on Amazon. The Apple Watch allows you to go hands-free by providing notifications about activities on your iPhone. Once someone contacts you or an app sends you a notification, the watch will gently tap you and light up with the notification. This means you don’t have to have your phone in your hand 24/7, and you can go on with your day-to-day activities without missing a beat.

More than just a notification center, the Apple Watch also acts as a fitness tracker, measuring your steps and helping to encourage healthy behavior throughout the day. To make sure it blends with your personal style, you can switch bands and change watch faces, anytime you want.

The smart watch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 340 x 272-pixel resolution, and is covered by sapphire crystal glass. The watch runs WatchOS 2, has an Apple S1 chipset, a 520 MHz processor, and contains 8 GB of memory. Featuring an accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor, the watch has an 18-hour battery life, enough for three hours of talk time, and charges up to 80 percent in just 90 minutes.

The Apple Watch normally retails for $350, but today only, you can get one on Amazon for just $280, saving you $70 (20 percent).

$280 on Amazon

Get a fashion-inspired tablet for well under $200 with the Asus ZenPad 10.1, which is currently discounted to just $160 on Amazon. The ZenPad, designed to mesh functionality with beauty, features modern influences for a luxurious, clean look. It boasts elegant leather patterning and a polished metallic band that frames the edge, adding a bold visual accent. The 10.1-inch tablet has a 72 percent screen-to-body ratio, made possible by reducing the bezel width to the bare minimum. The HD IPS display has a wide 178-degree viewing angle, accurate color reproduction, and improved color clarity and brightness. The larger 1280 by 800 pixel IPS display has 10-finger multitouch and Corning Gorilla Glass, making it perfect for use on the go.

The tablet also boasts a suite of exclusive Asus visual enhancement technologies including Tru2Life, TruVivid, Bluelight Filter, and Splendid. TruVivid is particularity impressive, as it uses the latest image-processing technology found on high-end TVs to deliver incredibly realistic images with accurate contrast, sharpness, and detail. The screen also features a blue light filter that helps reduce eye fatigue, providing a comfortable viewing experience by minimizing blue light emission from the screen without affecting the colors.

The tablet has a Quad Core 64-bit MediaTek processor, 2GB RAM, integration with DTS headphones, and a dual camera. The camera can be used in a variety of modes — HDR Mode, Low Light Mode, Zero Shutter Lag, Beautification Mode, 140-Degree Panoramic Selfie Mode — to best capture any image. A unique Low Light mode employs pixel-merging technology to capture up to 400 percent brighter photos at night, or in low-light scenes, without the need for a flash.

The Asus ZenPad 10.1 normally retails for $180, but is currently discounted to just $160 on Amazon, providing a $20 (11 percent) savings.

$160 on Amazon

IGN’s pick for the best gaming mouse for any type of gamer, the UtechSmart Venus 16400 DPI High Precision Laser MMO Gaming Mouse, is currently available at a 61 percent discount on Amazon. Built with gamers in mind, it features an up to 16400 DPI high-precision sensor that shifts the balance between the keyboard and mouse with its 19 MMO-optimized buttons. The sensor allows for pixel-precise targeting (50 DPI) and lightning-fast maneuvers (up to 16400 DPI), thanks to easy-to-reach DPI+ & DPI- buttons in the middle of the mouse.

The gaming mouse has a custom weight system to match your unique playing style. Based on whether you like your mouse heavy or light, you can optimize weight and center of balance with up to eight 2.4 gram weights for a personalized feel and better performance. There are 19 programmable buttons, and the mouse’s driver software allows you to easily organize your key binds and character abilities for any game by enabling you to fully remap and assign macros. The mouse has an ergonomic right-handed design with a rubber surface that can keep your grip firm during gameplay. The 6-foot braided fiber cable with gold-plated USB connector ensures greater durability. The mouse comes with an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty

The UtechSmart Venus 16400 DPI High Precision Laser MMO Gaming Mouse normally retails for $100, but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $39, giving you a $61 (61 percent) discount.

$39 on Amazon