Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Wednesday’s Amazon Goldbox deals feature some substantial savings on charging, audio, and gaming devices. Score deals of up to $186 off and up to 74 percent in savings. Read on to browse the best Amazon tech deals available today only.

More: 6 Awesome Deals For Smart Devices That Automate, Control, And Protect Your Home

Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger

Keep your smartphone charged 24/7 with this Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger, which is currently discounted by 62 percent on Amazon. The battery charger uses the same battery-charging technology as your flagship smartphone and provides up to two smartphone charges. It features an award-winning design that lets it slide on unnoticed next to your phone, adding remarkably little weight while making it exceptionally easy to use your phone while it’s charging. The charger sticks to your smartphone, while a silicon rear panel ensures that PowerCore Slim carefully grips your phone, leaving no marks or abrasions.

Slim and light for optimum portability, it fits in your palm, pocket, or everyday bag. The charger intelligently identifies any connected device, and the built-in PowerIQ delivers an optimum, high-speed charge to all devices. Along with Apple and Android phones, it also charges tablets, cameras, consoles, and more. The product holds a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on nearly 200 reviews.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger normally retails for $50, but is currently discounted to only $19 on Amazon, providing a 62 percent, or $31, discount.

$19 on Amazon

Eton Rugged Rukus Smartphone Charging Speaker

Want a speaker you can take anywhere? Try this Eton Rugged Rukus Smartphone Charging Speaker, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The rugged speaker charges your smartphone while you’re on the go to keep your tunes streaming for hours. It’s also the only solar-powered device that allows you charge your mobile device while you are using it. After the sun goes down, the device boasts an 8-hour battery life, while it fully charges in 5 hours in sunlight.

The speaker delivers crystal-clear audio with stereo sound while being portable and lightweight. It has am IPX-4 splashproof rating, making it ideal to take camping, to the river, or to the pool. Beyond a durable design, it also features carabiner-ready loops that allow you to easily hook it onto your backpack or pool bag, without it taking up extra room. You can stream all your music from almost any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer, or use the aux-in for non-Bluetooth devices.

The Eton Rugged Rukus Smartphone Charging Speaker normally retails for $75, but is currently discounted to $50 on Amazon, giving you a 33 percent, or $25, discount.

$50 on Amazon

KrBn Mechanical Keyboard Gaming Keyboard

Get a full-sized backlit keyboard with included phone holder with this KrBn Mechanical Keyboard Gaming Keyboard deal that offers a 74 percent off discount. The keyboard has multicolor LED backlighting, complete with nine stunning LED patterns and eight game lighting modes. The marquee effect will be played automatically at first boot — you can then just press FN+INS to switch effect mode.

The mechanical keyboard features anti-ghosting technology, with each key controlled by an independent switch. The PC gaming keyboard has 104 keys and allows you to press multiple keys at the same time and still have them respond accurately. The mechanical blue switch is tactile yet silent, so you don’t have to press the keys with great force. Crafted out of top-grade ABS material boasting a matte-finish texture, the keyboard is sturdy enough to protect it from scratches, bumps, and corrosion. It also has four drain holes, meaning you don’t have to worry about spilling coffee or splashing water on the keyboard.

The KrBn Mechanical Keyboard Gaming Keyboard normally retails for $250, but is currently just $64 on Amazon, saving you $186, or 74 percent.

$64 on Amazon