Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals today

Amazon’s limited time Goldbox deals for Tuesday, March 7th include top-rated headphones, an ultra-powerful laptop, and a nifty in-dash smart GPS. Enjoy discounts of up to 85 percent off and savings of up to $450 per item. Read on to discover the best Amazon tech deals available today.

More: Amazon Slashing Prices On Its Lineup Of Kindle Ebook Readers For Limited Time

Hifi Elite Super66 Hi-Fidelity Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

A fully adaptable headset, the HIFI ELITE Super66 Hi-Fidelity Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones pair perfectly with everything from smartphones and tablets to stereo systems. Connect to your favorite devices using the headphone jack, or go wireless, connecting via Bluetooth. The headphones deliver rich and balanced high-definition sound providing a clear, accurate base even at high volumes. The brushed stainless steel headphones come with a built-in microphone enabling handsfree calling for iPhone and Android phones.

The headphones feature an ergonomic design for luxurious style and maximum durability. Soft ear cushions and contoured adjustable headband provide superior long-lasting comfort allowing you to wear them for hours. Convenient and carefully designed wireless volume controls for play, pause, next, and previous earcup buttons let you more easy control audio. The headphones are lightweight and the ear cups and headphone joints retract, fold, and rotate for easy portability.

The HIFI ELITE Super66 Hi-Fidelity Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $320, but today only are discounted on Amazon to only $49, giving you a $271 or 85 percent discount.

$49 on Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-Inch Laptop

Get $450 off a high-end computer with this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20BTS1V900 14-Inch Laptop deal on Amazon, which currently discounts the machine to only $1,150. The Lenovo model has a dual-core Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.2GHz) with 4MB Smart Cache, making it able to handle performance demanding tasks. Other tech specs include an Intel HD graphics 5500 card, 16GB DDR3 (on-board) memory, 256GB solid state hard drive with M.2 SSD TCG opal encryption, Integrated Lithium Polymer 8-cell battery, one HDMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The highlight of this high-performance machine is it’s the thinnest ThinkPad ever built featuring an ultra-slim profile. The 14-inch LED screen has 2560 by 1440 resolution and anti-glare technology for crisper text, brighter images, and less eye strain. The machine is ultra durable and portable complete with a long lasting battery and the X1 Carbon’s exclusive RapidCharge battery technology to ensure the battery gets and stays charged quickly. Designed for working professionals, this model comes with 64-bit Windows 8.1 Pro installed.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-Inch Laptop normally retails for $1,600 but is currently discounted to only $1,150 on Amazon, giving you a $450 or 28 percent savings.

$1,150 on Amazon

Navdy GPS Navigation System with Heads Up Display

The Navdy GPS Navigation System with Heads Up Display uses augmented Reality technology to creates a portable heads-up display that helps you stay connected while driving with maps, calls, messages, music, and more. Using an advanced display is full color, fully transparent image, and ultra-clear (even visible in direct sunlight and automatically dims at night) that projects information into the distance so the road stays in focus. The Navdy Dash lets you customize your dashboard with the most relevant driving info to you, such as speed limit, MPG, fuel range, RPM, compass, and more.

Use natural hand gesture swipes to control the device and keep your focus on the road. Navdy can also read aloud all the messages and notifications you want from your phone and let you reply using Siri or Google Assistant. The smart navigation system is powered by Google Maps along with built-in GPS and real-time traffic so you can always stay on on the fastest route.

The Navdy GPS Navigation System with Heads Up Display normally retails for $799 but is currently discounted to $500 on Amazon, giving you a $299 or 37 percent discount.

$500 on Amazon