Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Amazon’s Goldbox deals of the day feature some excellent computing devices and accessories, including a Fire Tablet equipped with Alexa, an Acer 2-in-1 laptop, and an advanced whole house Wi-Fi system. Enjoy savings of up to $200 off and 27 percent discounts. Read on to check out the best Amazon tech deals of the day.

More: Save Up To $80 On These Name-Brand Headphones With Our Deal Roundup

Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa

The Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa is the more compact and portable version of Amazon Fire HD tablets and is currently marked down 22 percent on Amazon for a limited time. The tablet was engineered for entertainment, complete with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and Dolby Audio. This model has 16 GB internal storage plus a microSD slot for up to 200 GB of expandable storage. It also has 12 hours of battery life and two times the storage and 50 percent more RAM than previous versions for an enhanced performance.

The tablet features a widescreen 1280-by-800 HD display with more than 1 million pixels (189 ppi) for a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy crisp, clear HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness thanks to a stunning 8-inch IPS (in-plane-switching) LCD display. The tablet has a 2MP rear-facing camera for taking photos or shooting 720p video and a front-facing VGA camera is ideal for video chatting. The Fire HD is designed to be durable, and in fact is twice as durable than iPad Mini 4. Lastly, with Alexa capabilities built in, you can not only stay entertained and informed, you can also make everyday tasks easier and control your smart home from the device.

The Fire HD 8 Tablet With Alexa normally retails for $90 but is currently discounted to $70 on Amazon, providing a $20 or 22 percent discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1, 12-inch QHD Touch Laptop

This Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1, 12-Inch QHD Touch Laptop is a slim, lightweight, and flexible laptop that offers plenty of versatility as it easily transforms from a tablet to a laptop. The built-in fan-less liquid loop cooling system is the world’s first to support the high-performance sixth-gen Intel Core processors in a 2-in-1 device that keeps the system both cool and quiet. Another innovative feature is the Type-C port that transfers data quickly, streams high-resolution video to premium displays without a hitch, and allows you to recharge external devices such as your smartphones.

On the specs end, this 2-in 1 laptop has an Intel Core i7-6500U processor 2.5GHz with Turbo Boost technology up to 3.1GHz, 8GB of LPDDR3 of onboard memory, an integrated Intel HD graphics 520 card, and the Acer TrueHarmony high-performance sound system with two built-in front-facing speakers. The screen is also impressive as it is a 12-inch QHD display with 2160-by-1440 resolution, high-brightness, LED-backlit IPS technology, and an integrated 10-point multi-touch screen.

The Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1 12-Inch QHD Touch Laptop normally retails for $1,000 but is currently discounted to $800 on Amazon, giving you a savings of $200 or 20 percent.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Luma Whole Home Wi-Fi System

The Luma Whole Home Wi-Fi System gives you a whole new level of in-home wireless. The system delivers ultra-fast Wi-Fi to every square inch of your house without any dead zones or buffering. Get peace of mind with all-day, every-day built-in security monitoring that automatically scans and neutralizes any virus or malware, keeping your devices safe. The smart device allows for smarter parenting as well. Easily set a user rating (G, PG, or PG-13) for each person on your network, to easily and effectively limit all the inappropriate material children might stumble upon.

Sync the system with the compatible Luma app to get even more control. You can pause the internet, prioritize devices, grant guest access, and remove unwanted devices from your smartphone. The Luma system has built-in Alexa capabilities allowing you to go hands-free and simply speak commands. This offer comes with three individual Luma Wi-Fi devices, enough to cover 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, as they replace your existing router and extenders.

The Luma Whole Home Wi-Fi System normally retails for $400 but is currently marked down to $292 on Amazon, providing a $107 or 27 percent discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon