Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

You’re sure to be entertained by these Amazon Gold Box deals on 3 devices to enhance any audio and visual experience. Score savings of up to $150 and discounts up to 50 percent off. Read on to discover the best Amazon tech deals available today.

More: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Amazon’S Drone Delivery Project, Prime Air

SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds

Currently ranked #1 in Amazon new releases in Bluetooth cell phone headsets, these SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds are discounted 20 percent for a limited time. These wireless headsets truly live up to the name, and operate in Mono mode, Stereo Mode1, Stereo Mode2, and more. Mono mode lets you use the earbuds independently (one in one ear) to listen to your favorite music or answer calls, while the two Stereo modes deliver high-quality sound for listening solo or with a friend. Stereo Mode1 is for individual listening, while Stereo Mode2 lets you share an earbud with a friend so you can both enjoy the same tunes while traveling, commuting, or just killing time.

Bluetooth 4.1 Technology lets you enjoy high-fidelity clear sound, and with an AB1511J Bluetooth Chipset you get an even faster, more stable connection. The earbuds are small with an ergonomic design weighing in at less than 0.2 ounces, and make on-the-go listening even more convenient and portable with a charging case that charges the earbuds in an hour up to three times. These durable, fashionable, and comfortable earbuds come with a one-year warranty and ear tips in three sizes, so you can find the perfect fit.

The SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds normally retail for $60 but are currently discounted to $48 on Amazon for a limited time, providing a $12 or 20 percent discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

BestRunner Home Cinema Theater Multimedia Projector

The BestRunner Home Cinema Theater Multimedia Projector is designed for home theater entertainment, business conferencing, education training, and more and is currently discounted a whopping 50 percent off on Amazon. Self-proclaimed as the most cost-efficient high-resolution LED Projector, this BestRunner model features a physical resolution of up to 800 x 480 pixels and a maximum resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels. This projector also boasts a 1000 lumens light source, supports 1.67 million colors, and has a 1000-to-1 contrast ratio. The super portable device is small but strong, displaying picture two to four meters but measuring only about the size of a standard iPad.

You can use the projector mini LED projector to give your eyes a break from the glare of a TV, phone, or PC screen, as the device has various inputs to let you connect all your favorite devices. Tech specs include VGA, SD, HDMI, audio input, USB interface, audio out, and built-in speakers to give you all the options you need for watching movies at home, listening to surround sound on your couch, and playing games on the big screen.

The BestRunner Home Cinema Theater Multimedia Projector normally retails for $110 but is currently discounted to only $55 on Amazon, saving you $55 or 50 percent.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Plantronics BackBeat PRO+ Headphones

These Plantronics BackBeat PRO+ Headphones give you a wireless and immersive noise-canceling audio experience. The headphones allow you to enjoy your favorite music with rich, lifelike sound from your computer and mobile device. The BackBeat PRO+ includes a high‐fidelity Bluetooth USB adapter that delivers superb audio detail for music, movies, and videos. These headphones deliver a rich bass, crisp highs, and natural midtones to any music and media, along with impressive active noise-canceling technology.

Get the most out of your listening experience with a battery life of up 24 hours of continuous streaming, along with power‐saving features and a non‐stop listening option when you plug in using the optional cable. These headphones give you the best of wireless listening thanks to the Class 1 Bluetooth 4.0, which has a wireless range of up to 330 feet. Additionally, you can quickly answer a call without removing your headphones, allowing you to go hands-free. Finally, the pillow-soft ear cups make these headphones easy to wear for hours with no discomfort, and perfect for long flights or non-stop work sessions.

The Plantronics BackBeat PRO+ Headphones regularly retail for $300 but are currently discounted to only $150 on Amazon, providing a full 50 percent or $150 discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon