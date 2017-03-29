Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals today

Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box deals for Wednesday, March 29, feature home entertainment and smart health devices, all at impressive discounts. Enjoy savings of up to $100-plus. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

TiVo Bolt 500 GB DVR

Never miss a show again with a TiVo Bolt 500 GB DVR, which is currently discounted by 34 percent on Amazon. The TiVo Bolt allows you to record four shows at once and up to 75 hours of HD programming. In our review of the TiVo Bolt, we found it to be TiVo’s best box ever, giving it a 9 out of 10 rating. The TiVo displays fully 4K ultra high-definition right out of the box, so you can enjoy crisp color, clarity, and detail.

The TiVo Bolt replaces your cable company’s equipment, and works with your existing digital cable service or with an HD antenna. It boasts advanced search and control features such as SkipMode, which allows you to skip through entire commercial breaks during recorded shows at the press of a single button, and QuickMode, which lets you watch recorded shows 30 percent faster with pitch-corrected audio.

The TiVo Bolt 500 GB DVR normally retails for $200, but is currently discounted to $131 on Amazon, saving you $69 (34 percent).

Yunmai Color Smart Scale

The Yunmai Color Smart Scale is a smart body scale that provides 10 health measurements, giving you comprehensive data about your health. The scale uses BIA (bioelectric impedance analysis) to measure weight, body fat, muscle rate, water, bone mass, visceral fat, BMR, BMI, and protein. It also records age. Bioimpedance sensors ensure you get precise results every time you step on the scale. Complete with a low-power MCU and HY3116 24-bit conversion chip, the scale has a processing resolution of 16 million – a much higher precision than those of 12-bit conversion processing units. The result is super performance, at a rate four times faster than normal.

The Yunmai is a smart device that operates over Bluetooth, meaning no complicated Wi-Fi setup is required. Using the Yunmi 2. 0 app, you can connect your real-time body metrics to a world of data charts, social sharing, and fitness tracking. Simply step on the scale to instantly connect your profile and begin pushing data to your app, which syncs with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and more. The smart scale is available in six different shades, each with coordinating color sensors and relief edging that make for a modern, stylish design.

The Yunmai Color Smart Scale normally retails for $67, but is currently discounted to $52 on Amazon, for a savings of $15 (22 percent).

Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker

Dramatically upgrade your entertainment system with the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, currently discounted more than 50 percent on Amazon. The speaker has a 3-way, 4-speaker bass-reflex system that delivers an expansive real audio experience. A highlight of the speaker is the wide-dispersion super tweeter that is specifically designed to deliver an ultra-responsive, high-frequency audio response (up to 50 kHz).

The floor-standing speaker uses unique, foamed dual-layer mica woofer diaphragms. The upper surface delivers supple and reliable sound quality, while the bottom layer leverages low weight with a powerful bass response. This Sony model holds a 4.6 out of 5-star review on Amazon and is rated number 6 in the floor-standing speaker categories.

The Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker regularly retails for $240, but is currently marked down to $118 on Amazon, for a savings of $122 (51 percent).

