7 Best Amazon Tech Deals of the Week

Get the best tech deals from Amazon without hours of searching. We’ve rounded up the best tech deals available on Amazon this week, including wearables, audio and gaming devices, and more, with discounts of up to 57 percent off and nearly $500 in total savings. All deals are currently active but act fast before these steals of deals sell out or products go back to their regular retail prices. Read on to see what’s on our list for the best Amazon tech deals this week.

If an active lifestyle is still on your list of New Year’s resolutions, there’s no better time to invest in an activity tracker such as this Amazon number 1 bestseller, the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, currently discounted 25 percent and available for only $149 for a limited time. The smartwatch has all the best Fitbit features and is stylish enough to wear for nearly every occasion, helping to maximize your workouts as well as your regular everyday activities. Packing advanced technology into a versatile design, this smart wearable tracks your workouts, monitors your performance stats, and gauges your progress

The Blaze boasts a connected GPS, heart rate monitor, and various fitness tracking features to accommodate a handful of activities. The connected GPS syncs with your phone allowing your to visualize your routes, and view movement stats such as pace and duration. The PulsePure heart rate monitor helps you make the most out of workouts without wearing a bulky heart-rate strap providing continuous heart-rate data and simplified zones.

Other fitness features include multiple sport tracking modes, from cycling to running, SmarTrack, which automatically recognizes workouts without requiring you to input what you are doing, and comprehensive workout goals and summaries to see the results of your work directly on the device.

Other perks include multifaced watch faces, an up to five-day battery life, the ability to connect wirelessly to 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices using a 20-foot range of Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology, call, text, and calendar alerts, music controls, and sleep features such as sleep mode and a silent alarm. The Fitbit Blaze normally retails for $200 but is currently available on Amazon for only $149, saving you $51 or 25 percent.

$149 on Amazon

Enable Bluetooth capabilities in traditional speakers with Etekcity Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver Audio Adapter, currently discounted 48 percent on Amazon. Another Amazon number one bestseller, the device allows you to stream music wirelessly as it adds 4.0 Bluetooth capabilities to traditional speakers for wireless audio streaming from a range of up to 33 feet. It works with home theaters, stereo systems, and car stereos, and easily adapts using A/V, RCA, and 3.5mm jack input.

Once connected, any Bluetooth device, including tablets, smartphones, and computers, can play and control music on a sound system. Seamlessly easy to pair and re-pair, or use an NFC instant connection. With a simple one-press connect, speakers are ready, and automatically re-pair in the future. Alternatively, for phones with NFC, simply hold down the multi-functional button to make an instant connection.

With built-in Bluetooth V4.0 much less energy is consumed and the device lasts much longer, running up to 10 hours straight on a single two-hour charge. Additionally, the EDR or “Enhanced Data Rate,” ensures a faster data transmission rate and stable, reliable connection between your Bluetooth device and the audio receiver.

The mini design of the device makes it compact and lightweight, easy to pack up and take with you as needed. Finally, the adapter comes with 1-year warranty included by Etekcity. The Enable Bluetooth capabilities in traditional speakers with normally retails for $35, but is currently marked down to only $19 on Amazon, saving you $17 or 48 percent.

$19 on Amazon

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but most deliver only a satisfactory audio playback. The Photive M90 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Subwoofer is a step up from ordinary Bluetooth speakers as it packs a powerful base that amplifies both higher and lower bass frequencies using a unique combo of powerful stereo 20 watt sound and a passive subwoofer.

Enjoy crisp, clear audio with impressive volume powered by dual ten-watt drivers for a combined 20-watt output that is the highest available in its class. What you get is energetic base tones filling the air for more a robust, rich listening experience.

The speaker has a rugged industrial design with convenient on-board controls. It features a tough yet attractive aluminum grill, built-in screw mount, and a sturdy, rubberized handle, making it easy to pick up and take with you on the go. The shockproof speaker is also waterproof, complete with waterproof housing, allowing you to play music by pools and beaches without worry of water damage. In addition to being portable and durable, the speaker uses a powerful 5000mAh Li-ion battery, to give you an impressive eight to 10 hours of battery life.

The Photive M90 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Subwoofer normally retails for $150 but is currently discounted to only $60 on Amazon, giving you a $90 or 60% discount.

$60 on Amazon

Control your electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, currently discounted 30 percent and available for only $35 on Amazon. An Amazon number one bestseller in electronics plugs, the device enables you to turn devices on and off, create schedules, and set timers using the companion Kasa app.

By setting connected devices to turn on and off as needed, you both conserve energy get more peace of mind knowing you can turn on lights while away to make it look like someone is home. Using away mode, you get added security as you can make it look like you’re home when you’re not there. Easily create schedules for your connected electronics based on your daily and weekly routines.

Scheduling additionally saves you money on your electricity bill by allowing you to have lamps, fans, and other devices turn on and off automatically at the same time (or different times you set) everyday, day and night. With remote access, you can check to see if connected devices are on or off, and with the countdown feature, you can set a timer that switches devices off automatically so you can set and forget any connected device. With a thickness of just 1.5 inches and compact housing, the plug is much smaller than most smart plugs, so much so it blends into any outlet and room decor without blocking adjacent power sockets.

The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini normally retails for $50 but is currently available on Amazon for $35, giving you a 30-percent, or $15 discount.

$35 on Amazon

Get over 50 percent off a gaming monitor with this Samsung Simple LED 24-Inch Monitor deal on Amazon, that gives you a full $171 discount. The gaming monitor features a special game mode, which automatically optimizes picture quality and provides an overall better gaming experience. With a simple touch of a button, game mode accurately detects changes in scenes, enhances colors, and adjusts the contrast so you see everything that much more clearly.

Features such as mega dynamic contrast ratio and magic upscale provide an enhanced viewing environment. Mega dynamic contrast ratio manages contrast ratio in real time to deliver brighter colors, ultra-dark blacks, and pristine whites, for a crisp, clear picture and brilliant, true-to-life color.

Magic upscale prevents image degradation when images and videos are displayed on a laptop or another device providing brilliant colors, more crisp images, and a sharp picture when you connect a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to view content on a larger screen. Additionally, the built-in HDMI and VGA ports give you a range of connectivity options and allow you to watch 1080P video.

With a black bezel, ultra-thin design, and high glossy black finish the monitor has a sleek look that blends in with your existing entertainment center or workspace. The eco-saving feature allows you to control power consumption and earns the monitor an Energy Star 6.0 rating. The Samsung Simple LED 24-Inch Monitor normally retails for $300 but is currently available on Amazon for only $129, giving you a full 57-percent or $171 discount.

$129 on Amazon

Stream music in more than one room the easy way with this Bose SoundTouch 10 x 2 Wireless Starter Pack currently discounted by $69 on Amazon. Each SoundTouch 10 speaker gives you wireless access to popular music services like Amazon Music and Spotify, Internet radio stations, and your stored music library allowing you to play music how you want, either through your Wi-Fi network or a Bluetooth device.

These small SoundTouch speakers deliver rich, powerful sound — enough to place almost anywhere in your home. Using the free SoundTouch app, your phone becomes your remote and allows you to access millions of songs from music services like Amazon Music and Spotify, Internet radio stations, and your own music library, all wirelessly. Because the speakers are Bluetooth enabled, you have even more music options, such as streaming from a friend’s iPhone, or sources not currently integrated into the SoundTouch app, like YouTube.

SoundTouch products allow you to play the same music in every room or different music in different rooms with wireless speakers and systems that work together seamlessly. Start with these two speakers, and then add more SoundTouch speakers at any time. The speakers are available in either black or white speakers allowing you to more easily match them with any decor. The Bose SoundTouch 10 x 2 Wireless Starter Pack normally retails for $398 but is currently on sale for only $329 on Amazon, saving you $69 or 17 percent.

$329 on Amazon

Stay connected and track your activity, all from a stylish smartwatch such as this Fossil Q Wander Touchscreen Silicone Smartwatch currently discounted 25 percent on Amazon. This Fossil Q Wander model comes in a soft white rose design with a white silicone band that together create a trendy wrist accessory. With this model, you can go a step further to personalize your look thanks to customizable watch faces and interchangeable straps, compatible with all Fossil brand 22mm straps.

The Fossil Q Wander lets you control everything you need from your wrist. Stay connected with texts, calls, emails, and app updates through display notifications. Control your music on your favorite music player such as Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, GooglePlay, iTunes, or Apple Music. The watch comes with a built-in activity track to measure your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned.

As a touchscreen device, you can scroll through menus and use the device simply by using your fingertips. As a bonus, voice controls are also built into this model allowing you to use the built-in microphone and speaker to do a variety of tasks hands-free using just your voice.

Other features include a built-in alarm clock, wireless, cable-free charging, built-in LED flashlight, alarm clock, and automatically updating of time and dates for when you switch time zones. The Fossil Q Wander Touchscreen Silicone Smartwatch normally retails for $295 but is currently discounted to only $211 on Amazon, saving you 25 percent or $74.

$211 on Amazon