Save big with these 12 limited-time Apple MacBook Air and iPad Pro Deals

Apple fans stay loyal to their brand for good reason — among other things, the products are reliable — but you can also almost always rely on Apple keeping its online and in-store products at the same price point. Sure, you’ll find deals from Apple occasionally, but there’s not much movement on product prices. Consumers often turn to eBay, Craiglist, and other alternative routes to find deals on Apple products, but these purchases can be unpredictable. Instead or trying your luck, it may be better to stick with authorized retailers such as Best Buy, which currently has 12 standout deals on top Apple products.

More: MacBook Pro 13-Inch With Touch Bar Review

First up is the latest edition of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, which is currently discounted by $200. This model has a 13.3-inch display, 128 GB hard drive, an Intel HD Graphics 6000 processor, and 8GB system memory. The fifth-generation Intel Core processor ensures laptop speed and performance, even when operating multiple apps. This MacBook Air model also provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life, making it a super portable, all-day device.

It also features a Thunderbolt 2 port that’s twice as fast as the previous generation. Also included are two USB 3.0 ports (one on each side of the machine), an SDXC card slot, megasafe power connector, dual mics, and a headphone jack. You can also go wireless by using the built-in Bluetooth, connecting speakers, headphones, and more. Other features include an LED-backlit 1440×900 pixel display that’s a mere 0.19-inches thick, 720p FaceTime HD camera, a spacious Multi-Touch trackpad, and a backlit keyboard with built-in ambient light sensor that detects changes in lighting conditions and adjusts the display and keyboard brightness automatically.

The Apple MacBook Air normally retails for $1,000, but is currently discountedto $800 on Best Buy, providing a $200 (20 percent) discount for a limited time only.

Best Buy is also currently offering 11 different Apple iPad Pro deals, with $100 slashed off the regular retail price of each product. These next-generation iPads pack impressive computing power that leaps past most portable PCs. A 64-bit A9X chip and M9 processor allow you to use the iPad Pro for tasks once reserved for workstations and PCs.

The latest iPad Pros are available in two sizes, a 12.9-inch model or the new 9.7-inch model. Each model offers various storage and color options to match your individual style and needs. The 9.7-inch model has a 2048 x 1536 pixel multitouch display, while the 12.9 model offers the highest resolution of any iOS device with a 2732 x 2048 screen resolution. The cameras also vary based on the model size you choose, with the 12.9-inch version featuring an 8‑megapixel iSight camera and the 9.7 model boasting a 12‑megapixel iSight camera that is able to capture 4K video. And although both models are thin and durable.

These Apple iPad Pro models regularly range from $600 to $1,000 in price, but have all has their prices slashed on Best Buy by $100, providing discounts between 10 and 17 percent. The following Apple iPad Pro models are currently on sale: