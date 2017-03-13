Thinking of becoming a drone pilot? Here are 5 deals from Amazon to help you soar

Drones are no longer just an enthusiast toy, as everyone from high-tech consumers to those just looking for some fun are investing in them. Drones range dramatically in price depending on the features you want, and most tend to retain their retail list price. If you’re considering purchasing a drone but want to make sure you get your money’s worth, consider these five deals on drones aimed at all levels, from beginner to expert. They’re all available at a discounted price on Amazon for a limited time.

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone with FPV Bundle

The Parrot BeBop 2 allows users to experience immersive flight with ultra-precise piloting. The drone comes with a customizable extended-range controller and FPV (first-person view) headset, giving you the full up-in-the-air-type experience. The leisure drone weighs less than 500 grams, and provided up to 25 minutes of battery life.

The full HD 1080p camera records stunning video footage in flight, thanks to a 3-axis digital stabilization system that ensurse footage is smooth and clear, no matter how much the drone moves. With the included Parrot Cockpitglasses, you get to feel as if you’re climbing on board. Simply connect to the FreeFlight Pro application on your smartphone and place it into the Cockpitglasses. Operate the drone up to 1.2 miles away using the Parrot Skycontroller 2 controller that features two joysticks for ultra-precise piloting. The handy Return Home feature ensures you’ll never lose the drone as it soars in multiple altitudes and directions.

The Parrot BeBop 2 Drone with FPV Bundle includes the drone, the new Parrot Skycontroller 2, and Cockpitglasses. It normally retails for $700, but you can score it right now on Amazon for $550, giving you a $150 (21 percent) discount.

DJI CP.BX.000212 Professional Film Drone

The DJI CP.BX.000212 Professional Film Drone is a hobby RC quadcopter with professional-level features built in. It’s the first filmmaking drone in the world to integrate an HD video transmission system, 360-degree rotating gimbal, and a 4K camera, along with the simplicity of app control. Zenmuse x5 and X5R cameras further make the drone a critical tool for filmmakers. The all-new image processing system records at up to 5.2K in cinema raw, Apple prores, and more.

The drone goes from 0 to 50 mph in just 5 seconds, with a maximum speed of up to 58 mph, and a maximum descent speed of 9M/s, giving you impressive speed and agility for an aircraft this size. The dual battery system prolongs the flight time to a maximum of 27 minutes on a single charge, while unique while self-heating technology allows it to fly even in low temperatures. Get improved flight autonomy with two directions of obstacle avoidance and sensor redundancy. Enjoy playing with multiple intelligent flight modes, including spotlight Pro, which gives even single pilots the ability to create complex, dramatic shots. Finally, the upgraded video transmission system is capable of dual signal frequency and dual channel, allowing for video to be streamed from an onboard FPV camera and the main camera simultaneously.

The DJI CP.BX.000212 Professional Film Drone normally retails for $5,999 but is currently slashed in price on Amazon to only $2,989, a savings of $3,010 (50 percent).

3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter

While most drones are smart, the 3DR Solo Drone Quadcopter is the first smart drone on the market that’s powered by twin 1 GHz computers. Boasting such features as push-button flight and computer-assisted smart shots, this drone is incredibly easy to fly and makes it even easier to capture professional aerial photos and video. It’s also the only all-in-one drone to offer wireless video streaming in vivid HD from your GoPro directly to your mobile device at ranges up to half a mile.

The 3RD Solo Drone Quadcopter normally retails for $799, but is currently discounted to $260 on Amazon, providing a $539 (67 percent) discount.

Yuneec Breeze

The Yuneec Breeze is convenient, compact, and easily controlled by your iOS or Android device. Weighing just under 1 pound, the drone captures aerial photos and video effortlessly in stunning 4K ultra-high definition. The drone features five distinctive flight modes — Selfie, Pilot, Orbit, Follow Me, and Journey — to help you get the perfect views. Best of all, you can use the drone indoors and outdoors, so you’re not limited to using it only in nice weather.

The drone doesn’t require pilots to have any previous flying experience, and built-in safety features like auto-landing and automatic return to home can be activated with just the touch of a button. It also has a Positioning System to allow the Breeze to hold its position indoors and outdoors, with the propeller protectors preventing them from coming into contact with other objects. Connect the drone to the compatible app to make social sharing even easier. Users can post footage to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google+, Flickr, and more. It’s also foldable, and comes with a carrying case to make it extra portable.

The Yuneec Breeze normally retails for $500, but you can pick it up right now on Amazon for only $390, saving you $110 (22 percent).

Parrot Mambo

The Parrot Mambo is a minidrone with extra accessories that make it easier to play in the sky. Use the cannon to fire miniature balls at moving objects, or experiment with the grabber claw to move objects through the air. The drone is robust and easy to handle, allowing you to maneuver it to do acrobatic tricks and flips in flight.

The accessories are really what make this drone unique. The cannon lets you interact with other drones and pilots to play games and more. For example, you can test your skills with target practice, and fire little balls at a pyramid of cups or other lightweight targets. You can load six pellets into the device at a time, and shoot at objects up to 6 feet away. The grabber accessory allows you to transport miniature objects that weigh up to 4 grams to a new location. Using the FreeFlight Mini app, you can activate the claw on the home screen to carry something up into the air and place it down wherever you want. The app connects to your minidrone via Bluetooth Low Energy, and gives you the options to control the drone using virtual joysticks in Joypad mode (which is the default setting), or by tilting your smartphone/tablet in the direction you want your drone to go using Accelerometer mode.

The autopilot function is especially useful,as it ensures the drone will stay stable and hover — even if you let go of the controls. The Parrot Mambo also comes equipped with an automatic shutdown system that cuts the motors off in case of a crash or collision. The minidrone is operational within a range of 200 feet.

The Parrot Mambo normally retails for $120, but is currently discounted to $95 on Amazon, giving you a $25 (21 percent) discount.

