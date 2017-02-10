If you’ve thought about buying a Fitbit, now is a good time

Amazon is currently offering discounts of 14 to 25 percent on select Fitbit fitness tracker models for Valentine’s Day, so to help you find the best Fitbit for your lifestyle, we’ve created a brief rundown of the ones that are on sale. These limited-time prices give you savings of up to $50 and are good through Feb 14. If you’ve been on the hunt for a wearable to accompany you on your workouts, then now is a great time to score a deal on a brand-name activity tracker.

Fitbit Flex 2 If all you need is a basic no-frills workout tracker, then the Fitbit Flex 2 is right up your alley. The simplest and cheapest Fitbit fitness tracker, the Flex 2 is now available for 21 percent off, bringing it down to $79 from its normal price of $100. This wearable is slim, unobtrusive, and customizable: the small tracking unit can be removed from the stock rubber bracelet and is compatible with a variety of different bangles and pendants to suit your style. Its impact-resistant and swimproof design means you can take it with you almost anywhere. Like all Fitbit models, the Flex 2 seamlessly syncs with your smartphone to give you detailed information on your travel distance, activity time, calories burned, and even sleep quality via the Fitbit app. The device itself utilizes five small LED lights to give you progress readouts during workouts and visual alerts when you have received a call or message. The Flex 2 earned a good review from us last year, so if you’ve been eyeing one, then $79 is a solid deal for a simple, reliable, no-nonsense fitness tracker. Buy it for $79 on Amazon

Fitbit Alta The second tracker on our list is the Alta, on sale for $99 after the current $31 discount. Similar in form to the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta is a slim bracelet-like fitness tracker that is aimed at those who don’t want a full-size watch. Unlike the Flex 2, the Alta features a small touch-activated display to give you a quick activity readout at a glance. The tracker can also be paired with a wide variety of available bangles, as well as colorful rubber and leather straps. Like the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta can sync with your iOS, Android, and Windows mobile device via the app for accessing workout logs, tracking your sleep, setting fitness goals, and more. The Alta can also connect to your Windows or Mac computer via Bluetooth 4.0 or USB. At $99 for a limited time, the Alta is a great choice if you want a slim, low-profile fitness tracker, but prefer some added features and conveniences like a touch display and computer connectivity. Buy it for $99 on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 Next up on the hierarchy of activity trackers, the Fitbit Charge 2 sports a more watch-like appearance with its thicker band and larger OLED interface. On sale for $129, this fitness watch can now be had for a nice $21 discount. Along with the standard tracking features of the Alta, the Charge 2 utilizes a PurePulse wrist sensor that monitors your heart rate throughout the day. This function uses heart rate target zones for fat burning, cardio, and high-intensity training, allowing you to increase your workout efficiency and better achieve your fitness goals. The watch can offer guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate as well, allowing you to enjoy moments of stress relief throughout your busy day. Another added feature is SmartTrack, which learns to recognize your regular workouts and automatically uploads the data to the Fitbit app for you. The Flexbit Charge 2 integrates with your smartphone and computer for long-term activity logs, sleep monitoring, fitness progression, goal-setting, and communication alerts. The unit can track all-day activity from steps taken to floors climbed and the GPS connectivity gives you real-time tracking during your runs. For a more in-depth analysis, be sure to check out our hands-on overview of the Fitbit Charge 2. Buy it for $129 on Amazon