The 5 best deals Amazon has going on its lineup of Kindles and Fire Tablets

For a short time, Amazon is cutting prices on its popular lineup of Kindle tablets and ebook readers. Rather than picking just one Kindle deal, however, we’ve put together a quick list of the top five models to give you a few more options. With Amazon offering discounts of up to 25 percent off, now is a great time to grab a Kindle if you’ve been eyeing one.

Kindle 6-inch ebook reader The first Kindle deal on our list is the one that started it all. The classic ebook reader is now being offered for a 25 percent discount, bringing it down to $60. This is essentially the same basic ebook reader that kicked off the Kindle family years ago, the current eighth-generation iteration features a few new refinements like a thinner, lighter body and a greatly-increased resolution. The touchscreen display uses a glare-free finish and multiple shades of black, white, and grey to mimic the appearance of paper and eliminate eye strain, just as if you were reading a real book. The Wi-Fi capable device lasts for weeks on a single charge and has enough room to store thousands of ebooks. Prime members can enjoy free access to thousands of titles, as well. Buy it for $60 on Amazon

Kindle Fire 7-Inch tablet If you want a full-fledged tablet, Amazon has you covered with its Fire Tablet lineup. The basic model, available for just $40, is an excellent entry-level option that is now 20 percent off. The Fire boasts a vibrant 7-inch IPS touchscreen display and runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The tablet comes equipped with the cloud-based Alexa service that gives you complete control of your device with easy voice commands, and Amazon Underground offers thousands of totally free apps and games. The standard 8 or 16GB of internal storage can be expanded via the MicroSD slot, and Prime members can enjoy exclusive access to millions of free movies, TV shows, books, and more. Coming in at just $40 after the current $10 discount, the 7-inch Fire Tablet is a great budget-friendly tablet. Buy it for $40 on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite ebook reader Our third Kindle deal and a unique twist to the classic ebook reader, the Paperwhite brings a few upgrades to the standard model. Now $20 off the original price, the Kindle Paperwhite has a pixel density of 300ppi for razor-sharp text rendered in Amazon’s custom Bookerly font. Like the classic Kindle, the Paperwhite features a glare-free screen that mimics the appearance of paper for easy viewing in all daylight conditions, but with the addition of a built-in adjustable light for reading in the dark. The unique illumination system guides light toward the front of the display, an improvement over eye-straining back-lighting. Educational features like Word Wise, Vocabulary Builder, Smart Lookup, and an instant translator make the ebook reader ideal for learners both young and old. The discounted Kindle Paperwhite can be had for $100. Buy it for $100 on Amazon

Fire Tablet Kids Edition If you are considering a tablet for a little one, then our fourth deal should be right up your alley. The Fire Kids Edition Tablet features the 7-inch Fire Tablet along with a colorful kid-proof case that insulates the housing against bumps and bruises. The Kids Edition bundle also includes one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited which gives complimentary access to more than 10,000 books, shows, movies, games, and educational materials. Parental controls let you decide what content your child can access and for how long, and best of all, Amazon offers a free two-year worry-free warranty on the device. This guarantees that they will replace it if it gets broken with no questions asked. Taken together, the bundle extras represent a $110 value on top of the current $20 discount which brings the Kindle Fire Kids Edition down to just $80 for a limited time. Buy it for $80 on Amazon