Don’t know what to get for mom? Check out our favorite Mother’s Day deals on Amazon

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, meaning you still have time to buy and ship a gift she’ll love. Picking out the perfect Mother’s Day gift requires a little insight into her personal tastes, as well as know-how of how to find the best deals.

We’ve handpicked some of the most popular products that are sure to impress every type of mom, from the tech-savvy to the not-so tech savvy. These top-rated products have been a hit with consumers, and are sure to put a huge smile on any mother’s face. Read on to browse the best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day.

Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack

Is Mom always losing her keys or wallet? Make the constant scrambling and searching a thing of the past for her with this Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack. Tile products among the most popular Bluetooth trackers, and this special set includes two Tile Slim and two Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. The popular line is well-used and well-liked, with more than half a million items found with Tile each day.

The Tile Mate is 25 percent smaller than the original Tile, and easily hooks onto keychains, wallets, purses, and more. The Slim is as thin as two credit cards, and easily slides into your wallet, purse, or pocket. It also sticks to thin objects you don’t want to lose, such as smartphones or laptops.

The easy and free to use Tile app remembers the last time and place it saw your Tile, so you’ll always know where to look. You can use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. And if you can’t find your phone, simply press the button on your Tile twice to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent. The global Tile community can also help. When any user comes within range of your missing item, the Tile app will notify you of its most recent location.

The Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack normally retails for $90 but is currently discounted to $77 on Amazon, saving you $13 (14 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Fossil Emma Neon Cora RFID Smartphone Wristlet

Does Mom always have her hands full carrying her all of her items? You can help Mom get more organized, and give her an extra hand with this Fossil Emma Neon Cora RFID Smartphone Wristlet.

The smartphone holder conveniently allows Mom to carry her phone on her wrist, which frees up an extra hand to carry other items. It’s perfect for the times Mom isn’t wearing clothing with pockets or simply doesn’t have room in her purse for her phone. Plus, as it rests gently on her wrist, it ensures Mom always knows exactly where her phone is, without letting her phone be a distraction while driving or doing other tasks that require her full attention.

This smartphone wristlet comes in a fashionable Neon Cora color that’s both stylish and distinctive. The imported Fossil smartphone carrier is crafted of fine leather, and has a convenient zipper closure that keeps her smartphone safe as it dangles on her wrist. It measures 4-inches high and 6.75-inches wide to fit smartphones of varying sizes.

The smartphone wristlet’s various pockets include three interior slips for receipts, notes and more, one interior zip for loose change, and three card slots that allow it to double as a mini-wallet. It also has a special lining to help protect the radio frequency identification (RFID) chips in her credit and debit cards from unwarranted scanning.

This Fossil Emma Neon Cora RFID Smartphone Wristlet normally retails for $75 but is currently marked down to only $49 on Amazon, providing a $26 (35 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch — Classic Rose Gold

If mom isn’t up on the wearables trend yet, it’s probably best to spark her interest with a stylish, feminine-looking smartwatch, such as this Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch in classic rose gold. Mom can walk around in style while still getting all the benefits of a smartwatch. This model features 18-karat rose gold and platinum. And if she wants to change it up, she can choose from hundreds of custom watch faces and a selection of optional watch straps, allowing her to personalize it to match her unique style.

This Samsung Gear S2’s intuitive circular face and bezel let her effortlessly navigate the interface. The smartwatch also allows mom to send and receive texts, calendar notifications, news updates, and more. The watch is compatible with most Android phones running 4.4 and later with at least 1.5GB RAM, as well as the iPhone 5 and later running iOS 9.0 and above.

This Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch in classic rose gold normally retails for $450 but is currently slashed in price to only $300 on Amazon, providing a $150 (33 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Kayond Canvas Fabric Ultraportable Neoprene Laptop Carrying Case

Does your mom leave her laptop on a desk 24/7 because she’s afraid to move it and potentially break it? You can give her peace of mind to carry her laptop around when you give her a protective laptop carrying bag, such as this Kayond Canvas Fabric Ultraportable Neoprene Laptop Carrying Case, which is currently discounted to only $22 on Amazon.

This laptop bag features a flower-patterned canvas exterior and enables mom to carry her MacBook, netbook, or other laptop computers in a uniquely sleek style. It features a polyester foam padding layer and fluffy fleece fabric lining that provides bump and shock absorption and an extra layer of protection. The bag has a top-loading zipper that gives mom convenient access to her laptop computer Carrying handles and a removable no-slip shoulder strap provide comfortable carrying options that allow mom to carry it as a shoulder bag, briefcase, purse, and more.

The laptop bag is lightweight and thin, and weighs only 0.9 pounds. It’s suitable for most laptops that are 15 to 15.6 inches or smaller. Dual slip pockets at the front provide all the storage Mom needs to carry her laptop accessories such as chargers, mice, and more.

This Kayond Canvas Fabric Ultraportable Neoprene Laptop Carrying Case regularly retails for $70 but is currently marked down to just $22 on Amazon, providing a $48 (69 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe

Instead of opting for a generic Starbucks gift card, give your coffee-loving mom a gift she can use for years to come with this Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe. This device allows mom to make her own luscious lattes, creamy cappuccinos, and more in the comfort of her kitchen.

This must-have kitchen accessory for coffee lovers makes hot or cold milk froth for cappuccino or iced drinks, and heats milk for lattes and other hot drinks. It features three settings: Hot Froth, Cold Froth, Hot Milk. It’s perfect for topping off iced coffee or trendy cocktails, as well as making everything from a cappuccino or hot cocoa.

The milk frother and carafe has a heavy-duty motor that makes luxuriously thick, creamy, and long-lasting froth from whole milk, but it can even froth low-fat and non-dairy milk alternatives such as soy or almond milk. The carafe is vacuum insulated to help keep the milk or froth either hot or cold, and is crafted out of rugged stainless steel, making it stylish, as well as easy to clean and hard to wear out.

The Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe normally retails for $70 but is currently discounted to $42 on Amazon, saving you $28 (40 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Slate Smartpad Digital Notebook Smart Notebook

Is mom always jotting down notes and leaving them all around the house? Or maybe she’s just a big dreamer who’s constantly coming up with ideas she can express better through pen and paper than through a keypad. This year, you can elevate her note-taking to the digital realm with a Wacom Bamboo Slate Smartpad Digital Notebook Smart Notebook.

This smart notebook ensures mom never loses a good idea again, as she can write with pen and paper and save her notes digitally as a JPG, PNG, PDF or WILL file. The digital notebook allows mom to convert handwritten notes to text. The notebook allows her to write notes naturally with pen on any paper. When she fill up the page, she can simply press a button to digitally “turn the page” and keep writing.

The smart notebook is a Bluetooth Smart Ready device that’s compatible with a handful of the most popular Bluetooth products including iPad, Android, Nexus, Nokia, and Samsung devices. Mom can store, synchronize, edit, and enhance her notes and sketches using Wacom Inkspace, and sync to existing cloud services including Inkspace, Dropbox, Evernote, and OneNote. Purchase of this product comes with a free 3-month Inkspace Plus subscription that allows mom to store to 50 GB of data, or more than 60,000 pages of notes. After the trial, purchasers get a 50 percent discount on a continued Inkspace Plus subscription.

The Wacom Bamboo Slate Smartpad Digital Notebook Smart Notebook normally retails for $150 but is currently discounted to $130 on Amazon, saving you $20 (13 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Discover more of the best gifts for Mom on Amazon.