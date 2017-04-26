Score major savings on these three popular Pebble Smartwatch models

If you’ve been considering a Pebble smartwatch, now may be a great time to buy one, as Amazon has three models on sale for a limited time. With Pebble smartwatches, the information you need is as close as your wrist, making them perfect for work, exercise, play, and more. Read on to discover these Pebble smartwatch deals, which are available for a limited time only.

Pebble Time Smartwatch

The most long-lasting and affordable of these Pebble watches, the Pebble Time Smartwatch features Pebble’s new timeline interface. It works with iPhone 4S and above iOS products running iOS 8 and all Android devices running 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and above. The watch is currently discounted by 62 percent on Amazon for a limited time.

The smartwatch gives you notifications at a glance, including calendar events, text and emails, incoming calls, and more. It also includes Pebble Health, which is a built-in activity and sleep tracker that provides daily reports and weekly insights. With a built-in microphone, it allows for voice notes and quick replies through iPhone accounts and most Android apps including SMS, Hangouts, Gmail, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and hundreds more.

The stylish smartwatch boasts a 9.5mm-thin chassis with a curved, ergonomic profile and a tough, 2.5D glass display. It also has a Marine-grade stainless seel bezel with PVD coating, matte, and polished finishes. Tactile buttons allow for easy, eyes-free control, as well as magnetic charging with a cable that works in any USB port.

The Pebble Time Smartwatch normally retails for $150 but is currently slashed in price to only $57 on Amazon, providing a $93 (62 percent) discount.

Pebble 2 + Heart Rate Smart Watch

The Pebble 2 with Heart Rate Smart Watch takes the original Pebble and allows it to double as a fitness device. Although other models have Pebble Health, the Pebble 2 features a wris- worn heart rate monitor that helps you better track your heart rate, along with steps, sleep, calories, and workouts. The Pebble 2 helps keep you connected while keeping you fit, and is currently 45 percent off on Amazon.

The Pebble 2 gives you easy access to all of your notifications including texts, calls, and app alerts, and allows you to respond with your voice using the built-in microphone and voice dictation feature. It also features a battery life of up to seven days, 30-meter water-resistance functionality, and an always on, black-and-white ePaper liquid crystal display with LED backlighting.

As a fitness device, the Pebble 2 is a 24/7 heart rate monitor that take your pulse. You can customize the watch in a multitude of ways, unlocking more than 10,000 fitness, productivity, gaming, and control apps.

The Pebble 2 with Heart Rate Smart Watch normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to only $72 on Amazon, providing a savings of $58 (45 percent).

Pebble Time Steel Smartwatch

The Pebble Steel Smartwatch takes all the best features of the Pebble smartwatch and adds in even more, creating a universally enjoyable wearable. The smartwatch keeps you connected to the things that matter most, and is currently discounted by $50 on Amazon.

The Pebble Steel features an impressive battery that lasts up to 10 days between charges, and an always on, color e-paper display with LED backlight that’s easy to read. This model is water resistant to 30 meters, making it perfect for work or play. It features a 22mm, genuine Italian leather band with quick-release pins for easy swapping of bands.

This model supports all existing apps and watch faces in the Pebble Appstore, and works with iPhone 4S and above running iOS 8 or higher and all Android devices running 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and above.

The Pebble Steel Smartwatch normally retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $150 on Amazon, saving you $50 (25 percent).

