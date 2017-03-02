Upgrade your home theater and save money with the best TV deals

Television deals are popping up all the time, but they’re not always the best deals out there when you take a closer look. Some come from unverified sellers, while others have fine print that makes that glimmering “percentage saved” amount actually equate to a price that is not all too special. Beyond the marketing tactics, you don’t always know you are getting a good, tried, and tested TV unless you spend hours researching models or speaking with an expert.

To take the guesswork out of the equation, we rounded up the best TV deals available that provide you with great savings, as well as the peace of mind you get when you know our team has given them the thumbs up. Read on to see which current TV deals are worth considering.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 65UH6150 UHD TV

Improve the quality of your home entertainment setup with this LG Smart TV, currently discounted by $600 on Dell. The smart TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that both remain consistent at wide viewing angles. This means no matter where in the room you are sitting, you get a high-quality picture and a so-called front-seat view. The 65-inch TV has an impressive 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, complete with a 4K UHD (2160p) display. Other visual enhancements include TruMotion 120Hz technology that displays sports, games, and other fast-moving entertainment with virtually no motion blur.

All 2016 LG TVs with WebOS now offer Channel Plus, which integrates more than 50 free streaming channels such as Sports Illustrated, Time, People, and more. The smart TV has a Magic Mobile Connection, full web browser, and LG App (or content) store built in. On the audio end, you get a Dolby Digital Decoder with ultra surround sound and clear voice technology. This model includes built-in Wi-Fi, the option to screen share, and three HDMI ports and one USB port, in addition to others.

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 65UH6150 UHD TV normally retails for $1,797 but is currently discounted $600 to only $1,197 on Dell. It comes with a $350 Dell promo gift card as well.

$1,197 on Dell

Samsung 43-inch LED Smart TV UN43J5200AF

Get a midsized LED smart TV for only $399 with this Samsung 43-inch LED Smart TV UN43J5200AF deal, which is available for a limited time on Dell. The 43-inch smart TV has full HD 1080p resolution to deliver twice the clarity of standard HD TVs. Motion Rate 60 gives clear picture resolution with a fast refresh rate, processing speed, and backlight technology. With wide color enhancement, you see every image the way it was meant to be seen complete with enriched colors even on non-HD content.

The smart TV comes with a Smart App center that allows you to access your favorite media and entertainment with apps built for your Samsung, such as including streaming TV and movies, sports, social media, interactive games, weather, and more. A full web browser is also built in, allowing you to enjoy activities such as shopping or browsing entertainment news. Using connect share, you can stream your favorite music, movies, and more to your TV using the USB port. The energy-saving device comes with 5.1 surround sound for maximum bass response, dialog clarity, and consistent volume levels.

The Samsung 43-inch LED Smart TV UN43J5200AF normally retails for $500 but is currently available for $400 on Dell, giving you a $100 or 20 percent discount.

$400 on Dell

Sony XBR-55X930D 55-inch Class 4K HDR Ultra HD TV Accessory Bundle includes TV; Screen Cleaning Kit; Power Strip with Dual USB Ports and 2 HDMI Cables

Score big with this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD TV bundle that instantly saves you $1,781 off the regular retail price. This model gives you 4K and HDR entertainment with a stunning from an incredibly thin device thanks to a Slim Backlight Drive that uniquely guides light to where it is needed most on screen. High-dynamic resolution combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution provides life-like picture quality with exceptional clarity and detail.

The Android TV has Google Cast, which allows you to browse the Play store using your voice. Send entertainment options from your smartphone to the TV or browse through the thousands of Google Play apps. The TV also home automation capabilities, allowing you to sync it up with any existing smart home setup.

The Sony 55-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD TV bundle normally retails for $3,299 but is currently marked down to only $1,518 on Walmart giving you a significant 53 percent or $1,781 discount.

$1,518 on Walmart

Vizio M55-C2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDTV

Get a stunning ultra HD picture with the Vizio M55-C2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDTV, currently discounted $221 on Rakuten for a limited time. The smart TV provides four times the resolution of full 1080p HD, with 8.3 million pixels to display even the smallest details. With a Spatial Scaling Engine, the TV transforms 1080p Full HD sports, movies, and TV shows into vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolutions. The full array of LED backlighting evenly distributes LEDs across the screen to showcase superior light uniformity and picture performance.

The 55-inch smart TV features a V6 Six-Core processor ensuring the device loads quickly and switching between different functions is smooth. The TV comes with Vizio Internet Apps Plus, which is a streaming system optimized for ultra-HD streaming, that provides instant access to your favorite movies, TV shows, music, and more. This model has five HDMI ports, one USB port, and an easy to use two-sided remote with LED backlighting.

The Vizio M55-C2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDTV normally retails for $899 but is currently marked down to just $679 on Rakuten, giving you a full $221, or 24 percent, discount.

$679 on Rakuten

LG Electronics 65UH8500 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)

Get a superior 4K experience with this LG Electronics 65UH8500 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, which is currently $100 off on Amazon. The LG ultra HD TV features HDR super with Dolby Vision, which is an elevated HDR standard that delivers deeper blacks, more stunning brights and more than a billion rich colors for a true-to-life picture. The TV has an IPS 4K Quantum display that allows it to reproduce a broader pallette of colors consistently, even at wider angles.

This model comes with the latest generation of LG’s exclusive, award-winning Smart TV platform, with perks such as Magic Remote, Magic Mobile Connection, and Magic Zoom, the latter of which enlarges live screens while you watch. Magic Remote allows you to simply point, click, scroll, or even use voice commands to control the device, while Magic Connection lets you wirelessly display photos, videos, and a variety of apps on the big screen.

The LG Electronics 65UH8500 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV normally retails for $1,797 but is currently marked down to $1,697 on Amazon, giving you a $100 discount for a limited time.

$1,697 on Amazon

TCL 40FS3800 40-inch 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV

Get a 40-inch smart LED TV for under $300 with this TCL 40FS3800 40-inch 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV deal on Walmart.com that currently saves you $152. The wall-mountable TCL Smart TV has a 39.5-inch diagonal screen, three HDMI outputs, and built-in Roku streaming.

Enjoy upgraded picture quality with a 1080p full high-definition display that is paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dual-band Wi-Fi allows you to use Roku to find all the best channels, movies, shows, and more. A personalized home screen puts your favorite stations, gaming consoles, apps and more all front and center to deliver a truly customizable TV viewing experience.

The TCL 40FS3800 40-inch 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV normally retails for $420 but is currently marked down to $270 on Walmart, giving you a 35 percent or $150 discount.

$270 on Walmart