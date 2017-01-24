Take the party anywhere with the Bose SoundTouch and Echo Dot bundle ($35 off)

Two hugely popular and highly-rated multimedia devices are being offered in a convenient and money-saving package. The Bose SoundTouch and Echo Dot bundle is now available on Amazon for $214, or $35 less than if both items were purchased separately. The Echo Dot multimedia device and the Bose SoundTouch speaker both come in black for an under-stated and modern look.

The deal features Amazon’s second-generation Echo Dot, a hands-free entertainment and information system that allows you to access your music libraries, perform Internet searches, check the news, and more. The voice-activated Echo Dot uses Alexa, allowing you to control the device from across the room with simple verbal commands. The unit can easily integrate with a wide variety of smart home appliances as well, such as Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue products, among others. Seven far-field microphones built into the body of the Echo Dot let you place the device almost anywhere and allow for easy and precise voice control even in noisy environments.

While the Echo Dot includes its own small built-in speaker, the Bose SoundTouch 10 lets you pump up the volume and sound quality while remaining portable enough to take your party anywhere. The most compact model in the SoundTouch series, the small speaker comes in at just over eight inches tall. The SoundTouch 10 works with any Bluetooth-capable device – including the Echo Dot – and offers home Wi-Fi connectivity. Like the Echo Dot, the speaker can access your personal playlists and online libraries from music streaming services like Pandora, Spotify, and Prime Music.

Both the Echo Dot and SoundTouch 10 feature great ratings on Amazon, with the Echo itself currently boasting a 4.4-star rating and over 15,000 customer reviews. We don’t know how long this deal is going to last, so if you’ve been on the market for a portable entertainment setup then the $214 Bose SoundTouch and Echo Dot bundle is a solid value for two highly-rated name-brand multimedia devices.