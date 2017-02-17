Play music, communicate, track activity with Bragi’s The Dash Earphones (23% off)

Earphones can do more than just play music these days. Some have more built-in smart technology features than rival wearables. One such pair, the Bragi’s The Dash Earphones — currently discounted 23 percent on Amazon to $230 — provide listening, communication, and tracking features all in one package.

s soon as the Dash are inserted into your ears, passive noise cancellation begins to make for a better listening experience. Alternatively, you can initiate audio transparency with a swipe of the left earphone, which better allows you to hear the world around you, or better hear that call you’ve just picked up.

More: The Best Earbuds You Can Buy

One of the real highlights of the earphones is the built-in smart biometric tracking. Right now, The Dash measures heart rate, steps, cadence, strokes, duration, and more, but future software updates could go a step further — the company has developed a unique OS that makes the earphones essentially an expandable platform for future applications.

The earphones last about three hours on a single charge but come with a handy, portable charging case that can be used up to five times a day, giving you 15 total hours of audio enjoyment. The Dash is waterproof up to 3 feet, meaning you can casually swim with them in, and feature a ‘PerfectFit’ design that ensures the earphones securely stay in your ears, even in extreme situations or during strenuous activities. The company went as far as to use three-dimensional scans of hundreds of ears to determine the perfect sizes for its extra-small, small, medium, and large options.

Bragi’s Dash Earphones normally retail for $299, but are currently marked down to only $230 on Amazon, giving you a $69, or 23 percent, discount.

$230 on Amazon