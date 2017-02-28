Compact Brother HL-L8350CDW laser printer now just $234 on Amazon

Most standard inkjet printers aren’t designed for heavy workloads and many business-oriented models are too bulky and expensive for smaller workspaces. If you are looking for a printer that can handle a large output, is small enough to fit on a desk, and doesn’t cost a small fortune, then consider the Brother HL-L8350CDW laser printer. Now available for $234 on Amazon, this compact wireless printer hits the sweet spot between size and yield for small businesses and home offices.

The Brother HL-L8350CDW laser printer can be hooked up to both wired and wireless networks and features USB connectivity for a direct connection to a PC. A front USB port allows for printing directly from a flash drive as well. The printer offers an output resolution of 2,400 x 600 DPI for crisp and clear professional-quality documents in greyscale or color. Automatic two-sided printing can help to conserve paper, and the N-in-1 function can fit multiple pages onto a single sheet when desired.

High-yield toner cartridges can print up to 3,500 pages in color or 4,000 in greyscale before needing to be replaced, and fast print speeds of 32 pages per minute handle large loads quickly and easily. A toner-saving mode and the Secure Function Lock feature let you put limits on printer use and toner consumption to help cut down on waste and save money. The Brother HL-L8350CDW can sync with iOS, Android, Windows, or Kindle Fire mobile devices for remote printing, and Amazon Dash Replacement can detect when toner levels are low and automatically order new cartridges for you.

The Brother HL-L8350CDW laser printer usually sells for around $280 to $300, but Amazon is now offering it for just $234. If you’re looking for a good high-output laser printer that is compact enough for your home office or small business, the Brother HL-L8350CDW is an affordable solution.

$234 on Amazon