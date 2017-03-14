Safety and savings: Canary All-in-One Home Security Device is 33% off

While you can’t always be there to monitor your home, technology can help give you some peace of mind when you’re at work or away. Home security systems record events happening at your home — and some of the smarter ones even alert you to the things you need to know. One such system, the Canary All-in-One Home Security Device, is currently 33 percent off on Amazon.

The Canary device allows you to see and hear what’s happening at your home in real time from your smartphone, via streaming video of your home captured by Canary’s 1080p HD camera, which features a 147-degree wide-angle lens, as well as high-quality audio. Featuring digital zoom and built-in, crystal-clear night vision, the camera alone is impressive.

The security device acts as more than just a camera, as it has motion-detection technology that sends a notification with encrypted HD video and audio directly to your phone if anything unusual pops up. You can then use the Canary app to sound the device’s built-in 90-plus-decibel siren, or connect directly with the local police, fire, or EMS. Beyond burglaries, the Canary monitors your home and lets you know about other issues such as an oven that was left on, a flooding sink, or any issue with your air quality, such as a gas leak.

The Canary works right out of the box and includes 24 hours of free cloud storage without any contracts or required monthly fees. When you purchase one, you can save money on your home insurance from certain providers, including State Farm and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The Canary All-In-One Home Security Device normally retails for $249, but is currently discounted to $167 on Amazon, a discount of $82 (33 percent).

