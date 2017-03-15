These PC hardware deals give you more savings on your custom computer build

Building a computer can be an intimidating task if you’ve never done it before, but a number of online resources can make it much easier for folks to jump into the wide world of custom PCs. Purchasing components and assembling everything yourself can not only make your money go a lot farther when it comes to performance, but allows you to customize your computer build so you can get exactly what you need and aren’t stuck with anything you don’t want.

Selecting the parts for your computer build is by far the most important and time-consuming part of the process, so to help you save some time and money, we’ve collected a few of the best deals going right now on various components. Note that this is a list of some of the best discounts available at the moment and is not a guide or parts list for a specific build. Be sure to check out online resources such as our PC building guide to help you determine parts compatibility and what components will work best for a computer that best suits your individual needs.

Cooler Master HAF 912 mid-tower computer case Once you’ve determined what sort of computer build you want, a good next step is to start looking at different cases and deciding which size you will need. A quality mid-tower will suit most builds, and Newegg is currently offering the Cooler Master HAF 912 for just $40 after a $20 mail-in rebate through Monday, March 20. That’s a 33 percent discount. Cooler Master is a household name when it comes to computer cases, and the HAF 912 is a rugged-looking and attractive mid-tower that is compatible with standard ATX motherboards. The design is optimized for maximum airflow and contains room for a 120mm radiator and up to six 120mm fans to keep your system cool. The case also offers space for 12 devices, including large, high-end graphics cards. Buy it on Newegg for $40 after rebate

Cooler Master Hyper T4 CPU cooler Keeping your system running cool is vital for the health and longevity of your PC, as excessive heat can degrade and damage components over time, which hurts performance and costs you more money in the long run. A quality CPU fan doesn’t have to cost a lot, and the Cooler Master Hyper T4 is a great option that is now just $10 from Newegg after a $15 rebate. The Cooler Master Hyper T4’s universal mounting system is compatible with the latest AMD AM4 socket, as well as most other current AMD and Intel sockets. Four heat pipes pull heat directly away from your CPU, and the 120mm fan can be fine-tuned for customized cooling performance. Note that after March 17, the current $25 sale price will expire which will bring the Hyper T4 up to $15 after the mail-in rebate, but that’s still a solid deal on a quality CPU cooler. Buy it on Newegg for $10 after rebate

Corsair CX750 750-watt power supply Power supply units may not be as exciting as graphics cards or CPUs, but choosing a good one is vital for safely regulating the flow of electricity in your system. Corsair is a well-known manufacturer of PSUs, and the CX750 is a popular and budget-friendly power supply, boasting a 4.3-star rating on Amazon based on 4,000 user reviews. Newegg now has the Corsair CX750 for $70, giving you a tidy $30 discount off its normal price. The CX750 is an 80 Plus Bronze-certified PSU that delivers 750 watts of power, and is both ATX and EPS12V-compatible. Extra-long sleeved cables allow for cleaner cord management even in extra-tall cases, and over-voltage, under-voltage, over-power, and short circuit protection help keep your PC running safely. Buy it on Newegg for $70

Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 motherboard The motherboard is the base upon which your computer is built, and selecting the proper one largely boils down to knowing what components you are going to use. The majority of consumer motherboards use the ATX form factor — the standard for personal computers — and one good all-around option that is suitable for most uses is the affordable Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3. A $40 (25 percent) discount on Amazon brings this ATX motherboard down to just $125. The GA-Z170X-UD3 features a LGA1151 socket for use with sixth- and seventh-generation Intel Core processors. Four dual-channel DDR4 DIMM slots give you plenty of space for RAM upgrades, while three SATA Express, six SATA3, and two M.2 slots provide multiple options for internal storage. PCI Express slots include one 3.0 x16, one 3.0 x8, one 3.0 x4, and three 3.0 x1 buses. Buy it on Amazon for $125

AMD FX-8350 Black Edition CPU The CPU will generally be among the most expensive parts of your computer build. and is one of the best places to look for big savings. AMD is Intel’s main competitor when it comes to processors, and the AMD FX-8350 Black Edition is an excellent value after a $94 discount (41 percent) that brings the price down to just $135 on Amazon. Eight cores provide a standard clock speed of 4.0GHz, which is clockable up to 5.0GHz with AMD OverDrive software. The CPU is designed for AMD AM3 sockets and features an 8MB L3 cache, along with four 2MB L2 caches. The AMD FX-8350 Black Edition remains a very popular choice for budget-friendly gaming builds, and represents an excellent value at this price. Buy it on Amazon for $135

Intel Core i7-6850K CPU If you’re building a higher-end system and prefer an Intel processor, Amazon is currently offering $58 off (9 percent) the Intel Core i7-6850K, bringing the price of this six-core CPU down to $570. Part of Intel’s sixth-generation Broadwell lineup, the i7-6850k is compatible with LGA 2011-v3 sockets. Six cores and 12 threads deliver a standard clock speed of 3.6GHz via Intel’s Hyper-Threading technology. Until March 31, you can score a free game bundle that includes digital download codes for Halo Wars 2, Dreadnought, and Euro Truck Simulator 2 with the purchase of your new Intel i7 processor, sweetening this deal even further. Check out this page for more information on this limited-time offer. Buy it on Amazon for $570

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 X 8G GPU Like the CPU, one of the biggest expenses for your custom computer build will be the graphics card — particularly for a heavy-duty gaming rig — and it’s where you want to look for the best discounts, bundles, and rebates. Nvidia and Radeon are the two big names in GPUs, and which one you choose will mostly come down to preference and budget. If you’ve decided on an Nvidia chipset, the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 X 8G is a solid high-end choice that is now just $560 on Amazon after a generous $150 discount and $20 mail-in rebate. The GTX 1080 X 8G packs 8GB of GDDR5 RAM, which can be clocked to 10,108MHz. The card utilizes a PCI Express 3.0 x16 bus and supports HDMI, DVI-D, and DisplayPort outputs. This beast of a GPU can power up to four displays simultaneously and delivers a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320. Buy it on Amazon for $560 after rebate