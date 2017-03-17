Snag this Dell Inspiron 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop for only $399 (20 percent off)

If you want the portability of a tablet but need the power of a laptop, 2-in-1 laptops are the way to go. They pack the power and performance of a PC but and are designed to fold backward and convert into a tablet. These convertible laptops range in price depending on features, but right now you can score a Dell i5368 Inspiron 2-in-1 15-inch laptop for only $400.

The Dell i5368 Inspiron 2-in-1 15-inch laptop comes complete with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 500 GB hard drive, and an LED touchscreen with 1080p resolution. With a 6th-generation Intel Core processor, web pages, games, applications, and more run side by side with impressive speed. You will also enjoy a longer than average battery life, allowing you to take the 2-in-1 laptop with you on the go, without constantly searching for a power outlet.

Thanks to a versatile 360-degree hinge, this Dell laptop features four different modes: laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. Go from typing to tapping seamlessly, taking advantage of the large 15.6-inch screen. The display allows for wide-angle-viewing and has a 1,920-by-1,080 resolution that provides both a crisp, detailed picture on-screen and clear viewing from any position. The LED screen displays premium picture quality Intel HD graphics card. In addition to top-notch picture quality, audio quality is also up to par. The machine boasts Waves MaxxAudio that delivers studio-quality sound including lower lows and higher highs.

Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensure you can stay constantly connected. The Dual Band Wireless technology provides fast Wi-Fi across an extended range, to reduce buffering and allow you to enjoy surfing, streaming, or chatting throughout without disruption. The Wi-Fi also gives you faster downloads and longer range from your Wi-Fi router.

The Dell i5368 Inspiron 2-in-1 15-inch laptop regularly retails for $499 but is currently discounted to $399 on Walmart, providing 20 percent, or $100 in savings.

