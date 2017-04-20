Score a professionally refurbished DJI Phantom drone for as little as $329

Camera drones have come a long way in the past few years, with DJI cranking out some of the best consumer models on the market today. Their highly-rated Phantom drone lineup includes some of our own favorites, and now you can get a professionally refurbished model and save up to $170 with DJI’s ongoing spring sale.

Straight from the DJI online store, these refurbished quadcopter drones are in like-new condition and have been thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and tested, and are backed up by the company’s standard manufacturer’s warranty. If you’ve been thinking about getting a camera drone as a Father’s Day or graduation gift (or just for yourself), these Phantom drone deals are your chance to score a quality model at a serious discount.

Phantom 3 Standard The DJI Phantom 3 Standard is an excellent budget-friendly option perfect for someone who is considering a drone but doesn’t want to spend a small fortune. The Standard utilizes an easy-to-use intelligent control system and gimbal stabilization technology to keep your drone flying smoothly. The camera can record stable footage in crisp 2.7K HD resolution, snap photos at 12 megapixels, and stream real-time 720p video right to your mobile device. The Phantom 3 Standard is listed at $399 on the DJI website, but a $70 discount brings the refurbished model down to just $329. This is actually an even better deal than advertised, as other retailers are currently offering this Phantom drone for around $475 new. $329 from DJI

Phantom 3 Professional If 4K video is a must-have but you still want to avoid shelling out a fortune, the Phantom 3 Professional is for you. The Professional is one of our favorites, with the DT review team calling it a budget-friendly beast. Along with 4K recording capabilities, this Phantom drone boasts 3-axis gimbal technology and a Vision Positioning system for improved stability when flown indoors. The DJI Pilot app allows for live streaming to your mobile device, which you can mount on the included remote control. Listed at $750, the refurbished Phantom 3 Professional can be yours for just $579. Our reviewers noted that this drone was competitively priced even when it dropped to $995 early last year, so at this price you’re getting a great 4K-capable unit with a lot of value. $579 from DJI