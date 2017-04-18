Make your home even smarter with this limited-time Echo Dot deal

Love your Echo Dot? Of course you do. Now imagine how convenient it would be to have these handy devices in every room of your home. Sound too expensive? Right now you can do just that with this limited-time deal Echo Dot deal on Amazon — buy any three Echo Dots and save $20 using discount code DOT3PACK.

The Echo Dot offers hands-free voice control with a small built-in speaker that connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. The Echo Dot can hear you from across the room, even while music or other sound is playing. Don’t worry about multiple Dots causing problems — when you want to use one of them, simply say the wake word “Alexa” and whichever Dot is closest to you will respond instantly using ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Additionally, you can connect any of the Dots to speakers using a 3.5mm stereo cable or Bluetooth to add voice control to your home stereo system.

Adding Echo Dots makes any home smarter. Switch your lamp on before getting out of bed, turn up the thermostat without putting your book down, or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie. The Echo Dot also works with other smart home devices you already have including lights, switches, and fans from your favorite brands such as Philips Hue, TP-Link, ecobee, Nest, Honeywell, and more.

Normally three Echo Dots would cost you $150, but right now you can add Alexa to your whole house and get three Dots for $130 on Amazon using the coupon code DOT3PACK — that’s an instant $20 savings. This Echo Dot deal expires April 25th, so now is the time to buy.

