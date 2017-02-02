Carry your devices with ease with the Ecosusi vintage-look laptop bag (51% off)

Lugging around all your daily electronics without the right bag can be a hassle. You likely have an assortment of electronics of different sizes and shapes, and without the right weight distribution, carrying the extra pounds from place to place can put unnecessary strain on your arms, shoulders, and back.

You can avoid the embarrassment of admitting you pulled out your back from carrying your computer with a well-designed laptop bag, such as this Ecosusi Vintage Canvas Laptop Messenger Bag, currently over 50 percent off to only $54 on Amazon.

Crafted to carry everything you need and more, it comes with a range of pockets, including one main zipped pocket, two front open pockets, eight pen holders, one back zipped pocket, two inner open pockets, and one inner zipped pocket. The bag measures 15.3 inches long by 11.8 inches high by 4 inches wide, which is large enough to hold an A4 book, notebook, Kindle, tablet, iPad, or any laptop that is less than 14.7 inches.

The bag has stylish, silver metal buckles on the exterior, but you can also use the interior dual magnetic buttons to ensure all of your belongings stay perfectly in place.

You can carry the bag in multiple ways including as a satchel, messenger bag, cross-body bag, or shoulder bag, and it also easily attaches to a trolley case with a convertible back pocket that slides securely over your suitcase handle. Seeing as you can use it as a laptop, tablet, notebook, or portfolio, this ECOSUSI model can easily replace any everyday bag you’re currently using or can be reserved for business meetings or weekend travel.

The Men’s 14.7-inch ECOSUSI Vintage Canvas Laptop Messenger Bag normally retails for $110 but right now you can purchase one on Amazon for only $54, saving you a full $56, or 51 percent.

