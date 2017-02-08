Get $55 off newly updated Eero Home Wi-Fi System with Alexa support

Wi-Fi solutions eliminate dead zones and ensure you always have a strong, reliable Wi-Fi signal for all your basic and connected home functions. The problem is that to get full Wi-Fi coverage, you often have to invest in routers and multiple range extenders which can add costs, and don’t always pair together perfectly.

To eliminate the hassle of purchasing multiple problems, stick with a Wi-Fi system that is built to work seamlessly, such as the Eero Home Wi-Fi System, currently $55 off on Amazon and available for $444.

More: Eero Mesh Networks Upgraded to TrueMesh, and Adds in Amazon Alexa Support

The Eero Wi-Fi System is all-in-one solution to your Wi-Fi needs that you can customize to cover any size house or apartment. Instead of relying on a single router that often presents problems sending Wi-Fi through walls and up stairs, the Eero System comes with multiple ‘eeros’ that can be placed anywhere you need throughout your home. Connect one to your modem, and the others can be placed anywhere you have a standard power outlet within reach. Alternatively, if you have Ethernet wiring, you can opt to hardwire the additional eeros.

The Wi-Fi system is powered by TrueMesh, the next generation of wireless mesh technology, with a custom-built algorithm that allows the eeros to automatically connect to each other, creating a single wireless mesh network that covers your whole home, including those hard-to-reach places. For a standard size home, only three eeros are needed, with one recommended per every 1,000 square feet, but more can be purchased to accommodate larger layouts.

The system seamlessly connects with your mobile device through the companion iOS or Android app so you can constantly monitor the status of your home Wi-Fi. Best of all, the Wi-Fi system continually gets better with regular software updates, and now includes Alexa Skills.

The Eero Home Wi-Fi System, which includes a pack of three eeros, normally retails for $500 but is currently on sale on Amazon for only $444, giving you an 11 percent, or $55, discount.

