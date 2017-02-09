Etekcity Roverbeats Bluetooth receiver gives speakers wireless capability for $20

If you have a traditional set of wired speakers and are tired of being cable-bound, then now might be the time to grab the popular and feature-laden Etekcity Roverbeats Bluetooth receiver. A best-seller on Amazon, the Roverbeats Unify receiver is currently available for a 46-percent discount, coming in at just under $20. At less than two inches wide and under one inch thick, this compact adapter is about the size of a small MP3 player and can easily slip into a pocket.

The Roverbeats Unify utilizes energy-efficient Bluetooth 4.0 technology for clear and quick wireless streaming with a range of up to 33 feet. The lithium ion battery in the receiver can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge and powers up quickly via USB cable. The Unify can connect via standard A/V, RCA, and 3.5mm audio jacks, turning your compatible speaker system into a wireless-capable streaming station. Along with traditional speakers, the Unify can integrate with virtually any stereo, car radio, or home theater setup that can connect to the receiver.

The Etekcity Roverbeats Bluetooth receiver can stream audio from any modern Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer, and features convenient NFC wireless connectivity as well. After pairing one of your devices with a set of speakers for the first time via the receiver, re-pairing can be instantly done with a quick hand gesture: simply touch your NFC-capable mobile device to the Roverbeats Unify. It will connect automatically, and you are ready to start streaming.

At just $20 on Amazon after the 46-percent discount, the Etekcity Roverbeats Bluetooth receiver is a great low-cost solution to your wireless audio streaming needs. The adapter currently has a 4.4-star user rating with over 1,600 customer reviews and is frequently listed among the best Bluetooth receivers. Etekcity includes a one-year worry-free warranty with the device as well.

$20 on Amazon