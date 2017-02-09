Perfect your workouts with a swimproof Fitbit Flex 2, currently 21 percent off

If you’ve been considering stepping up your workout routine or just becoming more health-conscious, a smart activity tracker can be a good first step. Ranging in types and price points, there’s an overwhelming amount of activity/fitness trackers out there to choose from. To ensure you get a quality product, stick to name-brand models such as this Fitbit Flex 2, currently discounted 21 percent on Amazon, and available for only $79 for a limited time.

We reviewed the Fitbit Flex 2 back in November and found it to be a solid second-generation model, with various features that make it worth upgrading to if you already have the super-popular original Fitbit Flex. This recently released version is slimmer and can fit into a variety of silicone bands, or can be hung to wear it as jewelry.

The second-generation device features the new SmartTrack system, which automatically tracks workouts and recognizes your exercises without the need to open an app, along with Reminders to Move, which was previously only available on the Fitbit Alta. It’s also more intuitive and easy to navigate than the previous version and, as a highlight, is not only waterproof, but fully swimproof, making it the first swimmer-friendly device from Fitbit.

The fitness tracker measures steps, distance, calories burned, and active minute. It also tracks how long and how well you sleep, and comes complete a silent alarm which will wake you using a small vibration. Also get call and text notifications on your wrist through unique vibration patterns and color-coded LED lights. The battery lasts for up to five days on a single charge and the device syncs wirelessly and automatically to over 200 apps on iPhone, Android, and Windows devices.

The Fitbit Flex 2 normally retails for $100 but is currently marked down to only $79 on Amazon, giving you a 21 percent or $21 discount.

