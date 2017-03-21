Improve your golf game with a Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch (25 percent off)

Take your golf game to the next level with smart tech designed for golf enthusiasts, such as this Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch, currently $50 off on Amazon.

The Garmin Approach S20 is your personal golfing companion, and it doubles as your everyday watch. The device has various settings specifically designed to help you golf better, including Auto Shot Analyzer and a Course View feature. The Auto Shot analyzer measures and auto-records shot distance locations for post-round analysis on Garmin Connect. The feature allows you to track your progress and share it with friends, making golf a much more collective hobby. See details for each round, analyze your cumulative stats over time or by club, and view your swing data in one convenient location.

Course View has more than 40,000 courses pre-installed and continually auto-updates with new courses as they are built. You’ll always know where you are on the course, and how well you’re doing in the big picture. Plus the built-in Green View shows you the true shape and layout of the green, even if you’re behind it. Easily reposition the pin if needed for more accurate shot selection.

To make golfing even more enjoyable, the Garmin Approach S20 acts as a digital scoreboard, tracking your score throughout your round. When you’re done, you can save, review and use the Garmin Connect Mobile fitness app with your smartphone to upload and share greats round with your social community. The smart watch also keeps you connected as it acts as a wireless extension of your compatible smart device, displaying smart notifications right on your wrist. Using Bluetooth technology, you can read that email or text you’ve been waiting for, without interrupting your golf game.

The Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch normally retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $150 on Amazon, providing you a discount of $50 or 25 percent.

